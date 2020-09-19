BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 19 September 2020
Advertisement

Liveblog

4,801 Views 2 Comments
Share

Here are the teams for this afternoon’s battle in Essen:

IRELAND

A few changes to the Ireland team. Marie Hourihan starts in goal, Diane Caldwell — who plays her club football in Germany — moves out to right-back, while Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey switches from her holding role to centre-back. Brighton’s Megan Connolly returns to the XI and slots in Fahey’s usual role, while Leanne Kiernan also starts.

GERMANY

vera-pauw Ireland manager Vera Pauw. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ireland have recorded four wins — two over group minnows Montenegro, a home victory over Greece and a big scalp over second seeds Ukraine. Their draw came as a last-gasp one against the Greeks in Athens.

Germany — ranked second in the world — have beaten Ukraine 8-0 twice, Montenegro 10-0 and Greece 5-0 away.

The Girls In Green are in a fantastic position now, and the qualification dream certainly lives on. They face the Germans twice now before Christmas, with a real crunch game against Ukraine lined up for next month.

Automatic qualification in the group’s top spot may be a step too far, but the play-off route is one Pauw is certainly targeting.

***

Here’s a look at Ireland’s last four meetings with Germany:

September 2014: Germany 2-0 Republic of Ireland
April 2014: Republic of Ireland 2-3 Germany
August 2006: Republic of Ireland 0-3 Germany
May 2006: Germany 1-0 Republic of Ireland

And so, we go again.

To Essen, where Ireland get their European Championship qualifying campaign back up and running. Against the might of Germany.

Unbeaten and currently top of Group I, Vera Pauw’s side have enjoyed a really positive campaign so far, but they face their toughest test to date this afternoon.

European heavyweights Germany sit second in the group, with a game in hand. Four wins from four games, 31 goals scored and none conceded. The Girls In Green know they need the game of their lives, as their quest to reach a first-ever major tournament continues.

Kick-off is at 1pm Irish time, with live coverage on RTÉ 2. We’ll keep you up to date right here, though. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie