Ireland manager Vera Pauw. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ireland have recorded four wins — two over group minnows Montenegro, a home victory over Greece and a big scalp over second seeds Ukraine. Their draw came as a last-gasp one against the Greeks in Athens.

Germany — ranked second in the world — have beaten Ukraine 8-0 twice, Montenegro 10-0 and Greece 5-0 away.

The Girls In Green are in a fantastic position now, and the qualification dream certainly lives on. They face the Germans twice now before Christmas, with a real crunch game against Ukraine lined up for next month.

Automatic qualification in the group’s top spot may be a step too far, but the play-off route is one Pauw is certainly targeting.

Here’s a look at Ireland’s last four meetings with Germany:

September 2014: Germany 2-0 Republic of Ireland

April 2014: Republic of Ireland 2-3 Germany

August 2006: Republic of Ireland 0-3 Germany

May 2006: Germany 1-0 Republic of Ireland