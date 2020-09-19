Vera Pauw’s Girls In Green face into a top-of-the-group showdown as they look to reach a first-ever major tournament.
As the 1pm kick-off time fast approaches, here’s some pre-match reading to whet the appetite.
In the first piece, we look at captain Katie McCabe’s class act which shows just how important encouragement and visibility is at the moment. And Megan Connolly shares her pre-match thoughts in the second.
Here are the teams for this afternoon’s battle in Essen:
IRELAND
A few changes to the Ireland team. Marie Hourihan starts in goal, Diane Caldwell — who plays her club football in Germany — moves out to right-back, while Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey switches from her holding role to centre-back. Brighton’s Megan Connolly returns to the XI and slots in Fahey’s usual role, while Leanne Kiernan also starts.
STARTING XI | #GERIRL 🇩🇪🇮🇪— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 19, 2020
🏆 @UEFAWomensEURO
🏟 Stadion Essen
⏰ Kick-Off: 13:00 (Irish Time)
📺 Live on TV: RTE2#COYGIG ☘️ pic.twitter.com/IrbOOuCraE
GERMANY
Your @DFB_Frauen starting XI to face Ireland! 🇮🇪— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 19, 2020
Kick-off coming at 14:00 CEST ⏰
WIR #IMTEAM 🇩🇪 #GERIRL pic.twitter.com/8fTpr8eQKo
Ireland have recorded four wins — two over group minnows Montenegro, a home victory over Greece and a big scalp over second seeds Ukraine. Their draw came as a last-gasp one against the Greeks in Athens.
Germany — ranked second in the world — have beaten Ukraine 8-0 twice, Montenegro 10-0 and Greece 5-0 away.
The Girls In Green are in a fantastic position now, and the qualification dream certainly lives on. They face the Germans twice now before Christmas, with a real crunch game against Ukraine lined up for next month.
Automatic qualification in the group’s top spot may be a step too far, but the play-off route is one Pauw is certainly targeting.
***
Here’s a look at Ireland’s last four meetings with Germany:
September 2014: Germany 2-0 Republic of Ireland
April 2014: Republic of Ireland 2-3 Germany
August 2006: Republic of Ireland 0-3 Germany
May 2006: Germany 1-0 Republic of Ireland
And so, we go again.
To Essen, where Ireland get their European Championship qualifying campaign back up and running. Against the might of Germany.
Unbeaten and currently top of Group I, Vera Pauw’s side have enjoyed a really positive campaign so far, but they face their toughest test to date this afternoon.
European heavyweights Germany sit second in the group, with a game in hand. Four wins from four games, 31 goals scored and none conceded. The Girls In Green know they need the game of their lives, as their quest to reach a first-ever major tournament continues.
Kick-off is at 1pm Irish time, with live coverage on RTÉ 2. We’ll keep you up to date right here, though.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (2)