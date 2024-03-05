Ireland drawn with England, France and Sweden in Euro 2025 qualifiers

EILEEN GLEESON’S IRELAND side has been drawn against France, European champions England and Sweden in League A of the Women’s European Qualifiers.

The girls in green will face a tough task to make it to the finals in 2025 in Switzerland

Advertisement

The league will run from April to July and will decide the qualification places and play-off berths.

Prior to February’s 2-0 loss to Wales, Ireland had been unbeaten since the World Cup and the narrow defeat to Australia, and then the 2-1 loss to Canada.

After the exit of Vera Pauw, Eileen Gleeson took the managerial role as an interim position, but positive results left the decision to make her permanent an easy one.

More to follow…