Mikey Johnston and Evan Ferguson turn act of penance into something bearable

AT LEAST THE bus didn’t break down this time.

When Ireland laboured to a 2-0 win over Gibraltar almost four years ago to the day, it felt like another grim act of penance for home supporters.

Even the players had to endure a kind of walk of atonement before a ball was kicked when the team bus broke down en route to Aviva Stadium.

For 52 minutes here it felt as though Ireland hadn’t turned up at all.

By the end, it was so comfortable that fans who had booed the team off at half-time were joining in a lengthy Mexican Wave that swept around the stadium.

The atmosphere had changed completely, even if the questions regarding manager Stephen Kenny and what he is capable of achieving with this squad have not gone away.

Only when he binned an unnecessary 3-5-2 system at half-time and withdrew one of the redundant centre backs did his side find a flow to their play capable of breaking down a Gibraltar defence that had barely been troubled.

Mikey Johnston’s introduction for Nathan Collins was crucial.

Those boos that rang around enough sections of Lansdowne Road to make their point were replaced by cheers when the Celtic winger tapped home the easiest of openers after a Will Smallbone free kick deflected into his path inside the six-yard box.

Advertisement

No simpler way to score your first international goal.

Evan Ferguson’s second – of the night and his burgeoning Ireland career – added some gloss and when he was withdrawn in the closing stages he received the kind of ovation from the 42,156 in attendance who know he will be pivotal to any kind of revival for this team.

The Brighton striker had one shot in anger in the first half, dropping well outside the box to try and make some kind of impact. For his 59th-minute goal he was able to do the damage in the box, timing his run and leap to perfection to power a header into the bottom corner.

James McClean, on the night of his 100th cap, was the provider, a fitting kind of symmetry to the generational mix.

Just like under Mick McCarthy four years previously, Ireland also toiled for a time.

Here they went one better, Adam Idah making it 3-0 with another good header from another McClean cross. The Cork native’s first international goal was timely.

That 2-0 win under McCarthy had been another rudderless, lifeless display which required a first-half own goal from Joseph Chipolina followed by a Robbie Brady header in the 93rd minute to secure all three points.

It epitomised a sense of drift that had engulfed Irish football. The FAI were on the precipice of a financial scandal, it wasn’t until September that John Delaney finally resigned, and before that Christmas the association revealed debts of €55 million.

A government bailout was required.

And yet, that win against Gibraltar meant Ireland actually sat on top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group after four games.

What Ireland would give for four points right now.

Nine months after McCarthy’s Gibraltar experience and Covid-19 altered the course of human existence.

The FAI’s succession plan for the senior men’s manager didn’t quite feel all that important when loved ones were dying and lockdowns enforced – eventually €9 meal deals allowed entry to pubs.

McCarthy left and Kenny got his dream job.

The Dubliner has helped energise a support base that was dwindling and it’s telling that of the 13 players who featured against Gibraltar previously only two are even in this squad.

McClean captained the side on the occasion of his 100th cap while Hendrick had to make do with a late substitute appearance as Kenny made four changes to the side which were second best against Greece on Friday.

That 2-1 defeat in Athens understandably sapped much of the goodwill and positivity, and Ireland fans made their displeasure with the opening 45 minutes known.

The formation change at half-time was crucial and at least it was rectified at a point which didn’t allow any frustration to fester.

Ireland were more expressive in the second half and this win at least gets three vital points on the board at the third time of asking.

Harder questions will be asked in this group, though.

Kenny and his players will have to prove capable of being up to the task of answering them.