Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 24 March 2021
Here's the Alan Browne header that ended Ireland's long goalscoring drought

The Preston midfielder put Stephen Kenny’s side in front against Serbia.

By The42 Team Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 8:35 PM
21 minutes ago 1,282 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5390868

IRELAND’S LONG WAIT for a goal has finally ended after Alan Browne opened the scoring in tonight’s World Cup qualifier in Belgrade.

serbia-v-republic-of-ireland-fifa-world-cup-2022-european-qualifying-group-d-rajko-mitic-stadium Source: PA

The Preston midfielder headed home in the 18th minute to put Stephen Kenny’s side in front against Serbia, the first time they have found the net since Shane Duffy’s equaliser against Bulgaria last September.

It marks the end of a goalscoring drought that has lasted over 11 hours, Browne grabbing his second goal for Ireland after previously scoring against Bulgaria in 2019.

The joy has been short-lived for Ireland with Serbia drawing level before half-time courtesy of Dusan Vlahovic.

