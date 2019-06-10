Here are all the goals from Ireland-Gibraltar

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland earned a 2-0 win in their Euro 2020 qualifier over Gibraltar tonight.

Mick McCarthy’s side, who are currently on top in Group D, went in front in the 29th minute of their clash at the Aviva Stadium, after David McGoldrick’s deflected effort ended up in the Gibraltar net.

The opener has since been officially ruled an own-goal by Gibraltar defender Joseph Chipolina.

Callum Robinson initiated the move that led to the goal, as he carried possession in from the sideline. The Preston player tried to link up with McGoldrick, but his attempted pass was blocked off, and fell into the path of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman.

The Everton man acted quickly to pick out McGoldrick in the box, whose effort was diverted into the back of the net off Chipolina’s chest to put Ireland in front.

Ireland 1-0 Gibraltar - Mick McCarthy's side take the lead against Gibraltar but will the goal be given to David McGoldrick or go down as an own goal? #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/Xb9OpcjdrL — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 10, 2019

Robbie Brady added a second in stoppage time…

Ireland 2-0 Gibraltar - Robbie Brady scores a late second goal for Ireland, putting some gloss on a poor display from the home side. #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/7aLIUonl3L — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 10, 2019

