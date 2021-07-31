Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 31 July 2021
Advertisement

Irish women's hockey team's Olympic dream ends after Great Britain defeat

The Green Army fell to a 2-0 loss.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 2:34 PM
18 minutes ago 862 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5511322
Great Britain's Hollie Pearne-Webb and Deirdre Duke of Ireland.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Great Britain's Hollie Pearne-Webb and Deirdre Duke of Ireland.
Great Britain's Hollie Pearne-Webb and Deirdre Duke of Ireland.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ireland 0

Great Britain 2

IRELAND’S HISTORIC OLYMPIC adventure has come to an end after Sean Dancer’s side fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of defending champions Great Britain in their final pool game at Tokyo 2020.

A must-win game to keep their debut Games dream alive and reach the quarter-finals, this was do-or-die for the Green Army at the Oi Stadium.

It was a big ask, Ireland yet to beat GB in a capped international match, though they did triumph 2-1 in an uncapped fixture in March. The England, Wales and Scotland combination, this is GB’s eighth Olympic appearance.

A rollercoaster week for the Green Army in Tokyo, they head home with one win from five in Pool A: the 2018 World Cup silver medallists started their journey on a high with a 2-0 win over South Africa last week, before a 4-0 defeat to overwhelming favourites Netherlands, a 4-0 loss to Germany, and that hammer 1-0 blow at the hands of old rivals India.

India’s dramatic 4-3 win over South Africa this morning blew the pool wide open, and that, matched this afternoon’s result, means India now progress.

Dancer’s side finish an historic debut campaign with a fifth-placed finish in the group stages, while GB now face Spain in the quarter-final after finishing third.

After a pre-match round of applause from both teams for Nicci Daly — who was playing her 200th game for Ireland — it was an extremely tight first quarter. Ireland conceded three dangerous penalty corners, though stood defensively firm with goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran, Lena Tice and captain Katie Mullan particularly bright sparks.

While there were some nervous moments, it was an encouraging start as the Green Army grew into the game more as an attacking threat with time.

Great Britain continued to threaten themselves in the second quarter, and their penalty corner efforts eventually paid dividends as Susannah Townsend’s close-range finish made it 1-0 with 17 minutes on the clock. After a low drag was cleared off the line, Townsend was on hand to dispatch the rebound for her first goal of these Games.

Daly came closest for Ireland in a promising attacking spell as half time neared, the lively Dubliner forcing Maddie Hinch to pull off a brilliant save.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

While Ireland went in search of that all-important equaliser, GB impressed on the counter-attack. Important that Dancer’s side didn’t concede again before the break, they held firm, just about shutting out several more GB chances to ensure it remained 1-0.

Just after the restart, Ireland were left with a big mountain to climb, however, as Hannah Martin turned in Ellie Rayer’s cross. It came as the killer blow, with three final-quarter goals required for Ireland to have any chance at progressing.

To their credit, they never gave up, even removing ‘keeper McFerran as 11 outfield players went in search of goals in the last five minutes.

It wasn’t to be, the goals never arrived, and it came as the end of the road — for now — for this incredible group.

Today’s starting teams

HOCKEY2 Source: Hockey Ireland/Olympics.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie