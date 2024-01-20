Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Great Britain’s Sarah Jones facing Katie Mullan of Ireland. Frank Uijlenbroek/INPHO
Hockey

Ireland miss out on Olympic spot after defeat to Great Britain

Disappointment for Sean Dancer’s side in Spain.
2
1.2k
1 hour ago

Great Britain 2-1 Ireland 

THE IRISH WOMEN’S hockey team have missed out on a place at the 2024 Olympic Games after defeat to Great Britain this afternoon.

Hannah McLoughlin’s late goal wasn’t enough in the winner-takes-all third/fourth place play-off in Valencia, with Sarah Jones and Katie Robertson previously on target for Great Britain.

Sean Dancer’s side agonisingly lost out to Spain in a semi-final penalty shootout, but their Olympic qualification hopes remained alive.

Great Britain dashed them today, however, and they will play in Paris this summer.

After some early Ayeisha McFerren heroics, GB broke the deadlock three minutes into the second quarter with Jones finding the net off the back of a penalty corner.

They doubled their lead at the start of the fourth quarter, with Robertson turning home from close range.

McLoughlin hit back at the death, but it proved to be little consolation for the Green Army, who lost attacking threat Deirdre Duke for a period due to injury.

The Irish men’s team are tagetting Olympic qualification in their third/fourth-place play-off against Korea tomorrow. 

Ireland: Ayeisha McFerren, Róisín Upton, Niamh Carey, Sarah Hawkshaw, Katie Mullan (captain), Hannah McLoughlin, Naomi Carroll, Ellen Curran, Charlotte Beggs, Katie McKee, Beth Harper.

Subs: Sarah McAuley, Michelle Carey, Sarah Torrans, Elena Neill, Chloe Watkins, Deirdre Duke, Liz Murphy.

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     