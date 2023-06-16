A grim night on and off pitch as Ireland fans describe 'crush, chaos and overcrowding'

READING THE MESSAGES from Ireland fans in Athens describing the scenes of chaos and confusion outside the OPAP Arena prior to this Euro 2024 qualifier with Greece, it was impossible not to have your attention taken away from the match.

The words and descriptions were shocking.

Crush.

Corralled.

Mashed.

Overcrowding.

Dangerous.

“Unmitigated chaos for Irish fans getting into the AEK stadium in Athens tonight,” fan Jamie Ralph told The 42.

“Turnstiles opened after match had kicked off. No tickets checked, everyone sent into upper turnstile. Overcrowded now with people. Lower turnstile closed despite Irish tickets being assigned to it.”

Digesting the first-hand accounts from fans of how tickets were not being checked once the turnstiles were eventually opened during the national anthems, and how those who were due to be housed in one lower tier section were instead ushered into another level already occupied, brought grim and frightful comparisons with the past.

One source has informed The 42 that the operating system at one of the turnstiles – believed to be Gate 45 – went down before kick off with home fans nearby also affected.

FAI security staff in Athens were dispatched to the away section once they became aware of what was unfolding and the FAI were in consultation with the Greek FA as well as UEFA, while the match was taking place, to ascertain what the problem was.

A thorough investigation into the organisation which followed is a must.

Ireland fans caught up in the turmoil described a complete lack of planning, with no stewards in place with people needing to climb over a glass barrier to safely get into their section.

“Absolute shambles and we are being mashed onto the gate here,” Jake Mullarkey wrote on Twitter. “Not safe at all. Crush oncoming and we are trying to calm things down.”

Another, Caroline Ginty, added: “Literally not one steward directing people inside the ground so everyone bails into section 47 with 45 empty. Irish fans doing stewarding telling people where to go and to keep moving to avoid a crush.”

That something far more serious didn’t materialise seems to have been down to the quick-thinking and aptitude of Ireland fans.

Yet another example of those who attend football matches being treated with appalling disregard by authorities.

Not just for their enjoyment of the sport they love, but for their safety and value of their life.

A statement from the FAI released following the 2-1 defeat read: “The Football Association of Ireland is aware of the issues facing Ireland fans entering the stadium ahead of tonight’s UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match against Greece at the Opap Arena in Athens.

“The FAI engaged with officials of the Greek Federation before the start of the match and action was taken at that point to address the issues being faced. The FAI is reviewing those access issues with the Greek Federation and UEFA, as the safety of our fans will always be of the utmost importance.”

The result, another defeat for Stephen Kenny and another qualifying campaign brought to its knees after just two games, will rightly bring its own recrimination.

Ireland were second best, laboured and easily picked apart in the key moments in Athens.

Considering the build up and the planning – camps in both Bristol and Turkey – the nature of this defeat will sting Kenny and his staff even more.

They looked disjointed and unable to combat Gus Poyet’s side at a time when fluidity and cohesion should have been a given.

Matt Doherty’s red card in injury time summed up the frustration. It’s sure to have been bubbling up inside him since leaving Tottenham for Atletico Madrid in January only to spend all but 16 minutes on the bench.

He was unable to channel that into something productive. Instead, his sluggish demeanour was symptomatic of a team that was bereft.

But if you are a match-going Ireland fan – or a football fan – it will be the events in the build up that will be of far greater concern.

Yet another example of them being treated with disdain by those with authority.