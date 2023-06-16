Poll: What's your prediction for tonight's match between Ireland and Greece?

ALL EYES TURN to Athens tonight as Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team return to Euro 2024 qualifying action.

After a break of just under three months since their opening game in Group B, a 1-0 loss at the Aviva Stadium to France after a brilliant match-winning strike from Benjamin Pavard, Ireland are in the spotlight once more.

That encouraging display against France now needs to be built on against a Greece side, who were victorious in their opening tie in March, running out 3-0 winners against Gibraltar.

It’s the start of a big four-day period for Ireland with Monday’s match at home to Gibraltar next up, but before that we want to know how do you think tonight’s game will go.

A successful away trip or a major setback in the bid to reach Euro 2024 in Germany?

Let us know.

