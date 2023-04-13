How did Ireland's World Cup group rivals get on during the international window?

WHILE THE REPUBLIC of Ireland ramped up their Women’s World Cup preparations with two narrow defeats to USA in recent days, their Group B counterparts were also in action.

Vera Pauw’s side fell to 2-0 and 1-0 losses to the back-to-back world champions in Austin, Texas and St Louis, Missouri, but it was an encouraging double-header as their first-ever major tournament moves into full view.

In 98 days, they’ll face co-hosts Australia in a highly-anticipated opener in Sydney.

20 July is marked on the calendar, with group games against Canada and Nigeria to follow in Perth and Brisbane respectively.

Here’s how they all got on in the April window, as the countdown continues.

Australia

0-1 defeat to Scotland

0-2 win over England

The Matildas sent out another big World Cup statement when they beat England 2-0 away on Tuesday night.

That ended the European champions’ 30-game unbeaten streak, and came as their first defeat under Sarina Wiegman.

The world number-four ranked Lionesses, who lifted the inaugural women’s Finalissima trophy at Wembley last week, were favourites to beat the 10th-ranked but injury-plagued Matildas in Brenford. But goals in either half from Sam Kerr and Charlotte Grant handed Tony Gustavsson’s side a major World Cup boost 100 days out from the tournament kick-off Down Under.

England have come in for serious questioning since. They dominated possession but were ultimately undone by defensive errors — and their lack of clinical edge, something Australia have no issue with once Chelsea superstar Kerr is on the pitch.

Their quick counter-attack and transition was key, and they found joy in the wide areas and space in behind. Kyra Cooney-Cross ran the show, while there were no shortage of other big performances.

Three days earlier, Australia fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Scotland at Plough Lane, London. In the absence of Kerr and other key players, a stunning 46th-minute strike from Nicola Docherty ended their seven-game winning streak.

It was a promising performance, but they were left frustrated at the finish. The impressive win over England supersedes that result, however. While there, they also attended the premiere of Disney+’s documentary, Matildas: ‘The World At Our Feet,’ as hosting hype heats up.

Canada

1-2 defeat to France

Canada played just one game in this window, and fell to a 2-1 defeat to France in Le Mans. Grace Geyoro and Léa Ke Garrec had the hosts 2-0 up shortly after the hour-mark and while Jordyn Huitema pulled one back, the Olympic gold medallists couldn’t mount a comeback.

It’s been a turbulent few weeks for Bev Priestman’s side, embroiled in a dispute over pay equity. (Ireland have joined a host of nations wearing purple wristbands in solidarity, the colour historically associated with efforts to achieve gender equality.)

They’ve had several injury blows too, with Janine Beckie ruled out of this summer’s tournament with a torn ACL and Kadeisha Buchanan, Deanne Rose, Desiree Scott and Quinn also absent with setbacks.

In terms of this game, goals were gifted at either end amidst goalkeeping/defensive errors. Canada shaded the possession stakes and played more passes, but France looked more potent in attack. Now under the tutelage of former Saudi Arabia men’s manager Herve Renard after no shortage of off-field issues of their own, Les Bleus appear to be building nicely.

They come to Dublin for Ireland’s last World Cup send-off friendly on 6 July.

Nigeria

2-1 win over Haiti

3-0 win over New Zealand

Nigeria were based in Antalya, Turkey and overcame Haiti and New Zealand in their international friendlies.

The Super Falcons assumed control, but struggled to break Haiti down early on. Esther Okoronkwo’s sublime free-kick put them in front in the 40th minute. Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala bundled home in the 58th minute to double their lead. Haiti pulled one back, paving the way for a frenetic finish but Nigeria really should have scored again.

In their second game, they piled the pressure on Australia’s co-hosts, New Zealand, with a convincing 3-0 win. Onome Ebi, Onyi Echegini and Desire Oparanozie scored the goals as they dispatched of a team ranked 17 places above them in Fifa’s world rankings. It was a welcome shot in the arm ahead of a big summer.

Fourth seeds in Group B, Nigeria play quick football and relish a physical battle. Strong, powerful and aggressive on and off the ball; their defence can let them down at times, but they are a dangerous side and one worth keeping an eye on.