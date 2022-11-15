How Ireland's World Cup group rivals got on during the international window

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland opened their 2023 Women’s World Cup preparations with an eight-day training camp in Marbella, which culminated in a 4-0 friendly win over Morocco yesterday.

Megan Campbell, Katie McCabe, Louise Quinn and Kyra Carusa grabbed the goals as the Girls In Green ultimately cruised to victory, but Vera Pauw admitted she was “not pleased” with the performance afterwards.

The sides also played out a behind-closed-doors clash on Friday which finished 2-2.

Ireland faced Morocco, physical African opposition, with a view to World Cup group rivals Nigeria. “Streetwise” Morocco fielded a weakened team yesterday, but still made life difficult for the side ranked 52 places above them in the Fifa World Rankings.

Nigeria are the lowest-ranked team in Group B. The Super Falcons sit 45th — Ireland are 24th — but are among the strongest fourth seeds, having dominated in Africa and attended every World Cup to date.

Nigeria appear not to have utilised this international window amidst the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League — hence why several Morocco players were absent for the Ireland game — but fellow group counterparts Australia and Canada enjoyed a productive few days.

Australia

The Matildas sent out a real World Cup statement when they beat Sweden 4-0 on Saturday. They followed it up with a routine 2-0 victory over Thailand this morning, real momentum building on home soil for the co-hosts.

Their taliswoman, Chelsea star Sam Kerr, rediscovered her international goal-scoring touch with two in two games. Arsenal ace Caitlin Foord also bagged a brace against Sweden — Ireland’s qualifying group counterparts, whom they lost 1-0 to at home before securing a monumental 1-1 draw away — while Irish-eligible Manchester City teenager Mary Fowler saw her strike deflected in.

“Matildas send World Cup warning with four-goal blitz,” read the headline on News.com.au, while Samantha Lewis’ report on ABC began:

“After two convincing wins over South Africa and Denmark in October, the Matildas’ slowly-building momentum towards next year’s Women’s World Cup has gathered pace with an historic 4-0 thumping of world number two Sweden in Melbourne.

“It was Australia’s first victory over the Olympic silver medallists since 1997: an entire generation of players removed from this current crop, including four starting players who had not yet even been born. It’s also the biggest winning margin the Matildas have recorded against a top-five nation in their history.

“A first-half goal to Sam Kerr, which came against the run of play, put Australia up 1-0 at the break, but it was in the second half that the home side really came to life.

“The Matildas slotted three more goals — including a brace to stand-out attacker Caitlin Foord — past the European Championship semi-finalists to record not just a win over the highest-ranked nation since the USA in 2017, but also their first clean sheet since February’s Asian Cup.

“It felt like a turning-point game for Australia in the Tony Gustavsson era…”

Gustavsson’s side followed that up with another win and clean sheet against Thailand today; Hayley Raso joining Kerr on the scoresheet with the goals coming either side of half time.

“Matildas wasteful but back up statement win and end year on four-game streak,” as the FoxSports headline read.

Ireland open their first-ever World Cup finals campaign against Australia (ranking: 13) in Sydney on 20 July. Then it’s a meeting with Canada in Perth, and Nigeria in Brisbane.

Canada

The Olympic gold medallists and seventh-ranked team in the world, Canada played a two-game series against Brazil.

They won the opener in São Paulo 2-1, with Shelina Zadorsky and Adriana Leon on target for the Maple Leafs. Manchester United striker Leon hit a superb effort, as her side extended their winning streak to five games — or nine in 10.

“It was an exciting game to watch, we created some great chances,” manager Beverly Priestman said afterwards.

“We got two set-play goals which is something we knew we had to work on post-Olympics. There are some things from today we must work on going into the next match, but overall we’re really happy to get our fifth straight win.”

The sides met again tonight and this time, it was the Brazilians who triumphed 2-1.

Beatriz Zaneratto Joao’s goal gave the hosts an early lead, but Ashley Lawrence’s penalty on the hour mark looked to have earned her side a draw.

However, Ana Vitoria scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to end Canada’s winning run.