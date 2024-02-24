Ireland hammered by clinical Spain

IRELAND SUFFERED a 7-0 loss against Spain in today’s FIH Pro League Game 7 encounter at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, India today.

Shane O’Donoghue threatened early on before José Bastera gave Spain the lead.

Alvaro Iglesias doubled their advantage in the 13th minute before O’Donoghue went close again from a penalty corner.

Joaquin Menini was green-carded after 25 minutes but Ireland could not capitalise on their man advantage and Charlie Rowe also saw green three minutes after the Spanish star’s dismissal.

Iglesias scored his second and Spain’s third just after the half-hour mark before Eduard Ignacio-Simo made it four shortly thereafter.

Further goals from Borja Cavalle and Marc Reyne, as well as Iglesias sealing a hat-trick, completed the rout.

Ireland have a little over 24 hours to put this setback behind them. In their final game of the India phase of the FIH Pro League, they will play the hosts tomorrow in front of a sold-out stadium in Rourkela.

“I thought we started the game well and created chances. Unfortunately, we were unable to capitalise on any of those,” head coach Mark Tumilty said afterwards.

“Spain were very clinical in the first half. Our second-half performance was very disappointing. Individual errors and ill-discipline were punished ruthlessly by Spain. It is a real test of character for the group against India tomorrow.”

SPAIN: Luiz Calzado (GK), Alejandro Gaspar, Xavier Gispert, Marc Recasens, Alvaro Iglesias, José Bastera, Joaquin Menini, Ignacio Rodriguez, Eduard De Ignacio-Simo, Gerard Clapes, Borja Lacalle. SUBS USED: Enrique Gonzalez (3 mins), Marc Reyne (3 mins), Marc Miralles (c) (5 mins), Pepe Cunill )3 mins], Bruno Font (5 mins), Rafael Vilallonga (5 mins)

IRELAND: Jamie Carr (GK), Tim Cross, John McKee (c), Jonathan Lynch, Shane O’Donoghue, Peter McKibbin, Michael Robson(c), Ben Walker, Peter Brown, Lee Cole, Conor Empey SUBS USED: Charlie Rowe (5 mins), Kevin O’Dea (7 mins), Jeremy Duncan (4 mins), Sam Hyland, (5 mins), Ben Johnson (4 mins), Nicholas Page (4 mins)