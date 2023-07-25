Ireland build Olympic momentum with win over Ukraine

IRELAND MADE IT two wins from two in Pool A of the European Championships Div II as they took another step towards securing their place in a qualification tournament for next year’s Olympics.

A 7-0 victory over Ukraine today followed a similarly impressive 9-0 rout of the Czech Republic at Abbotstown yesterday.

After a scoreless first quarter, strikes from Shane O’Donoghue and Lee Cole gave Ireland a 2-0 half-time lead.

The same duo combined after the break to add another brace of goals for a 4-0 scoreline in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Cole completed his hat-trick early in the fourth before the gloss was added to the scoreboard with goals from Conor Empey and Benjamin Walker.

Ireland’s final pool game is against Portugal tomorrow. They’re coming off the back of a 6-3 defeat by Ukraine yesterday and a 3-3 draw with the Czechs today.