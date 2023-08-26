Ireland earn draw for progress to Olympic qualifiers

IRELAND WILL BE in the qualification groups for the 2024 Olympics after a 1-1 draw with Italy in their final game at the EuroHockey Championships this morning.

The next stage for progression to Paris will be determined in either China or Spain next January.

A shock 2-1 win for Scotland over the Spaniards on Friday meant Pool C was a tight affair and that seemed to be evident with the scores 0-0 at half-time.

Will Palmer / INPHO Ireland’s Caitlin Sherin. Will Palmer / INPHO / INPHO

The tie came to life in the third quarter when Sofia Laurito converted a penalty corner, but a 1-0 defeat would still have seen Ireland top the pool on goal difference.

Nerves remained entering the final quarter as the Italians continued to lead but Ireland showed the type of resilience required to achieve Olympic qualification.

Naomi Carroll’s equaliser in the 48th minute was enough for the draw, securing fifth place overall for a spot in those Olympic qualifiers and in the elite tier of European Hockey in 2025.

IRELAND: Ayeisha McFerran (GK), Sarah McAuley, Roisín Upton, Niamh Carey, Sarah Hawkshaw, Katie Mullan (C), Elena Neill, Charlotte Beggs, Caitlin Sherin, Katie Mc Kee, Deirdre Duke

SUBS: Michelle Carey, Hannah McLoughlin, Sarah Torrans, Naomi Carroll, Ellen Curran, Caoimhe Perdue.