Boss Tumilty looks to positives ahead of Olympics after Ireland lose to India

IRELAND HEAD COACH Mark Tumilty insisted their experience at the FIH Pro League in India will stand them in good stead heading into the Paris Olympics this summer.

A 4-0 defeat to the hosts ended their eight-game campaign and it came on the back of 7-0 loss to Spain yesterday.

India scored twice within a 90-second period to take control, first through Nilikanta Sharma’s penalty corner on 14 minutes before Akashdeep Singh doubled the lead.

It was 3-0 on 38 minutes when Manpreet Singh set up Gurjant Singh and Jugraj Singh completed the rout in the final seconds.

“We created numerous opportunities which we couldn’t capitalise on while India proved to be clinical in our circle,” Tumilty said.

“While the result is not what we want it was a pleasing performance to end this block. Overall, it has been an excellent experience in our build up to Paris and the players deserve credit for how they have applied themselves against the world’s best teams.”