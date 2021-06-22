Irish hockey player McFerran seeks return of 'treasured' World Cup medal

IRELAND HOCKEY GOALKEEPER Ayeisha McFerran has issued an appeal for the return of her 2018 World Cup medal, which was stolen from her apartment last night.

Ayeisha McFerran. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

McFerran was one of the stars of Ireland’s memorable run to the final in London in the summer of 2018, before they lost out to the Netherlands in that decider.

She current plays in the Netherlands for the SV Kampong club.

Please help!!!

Some coward decided to break into my apartment & steal mine & my roommates belongings! Among that was my 2018 World Cup medal which is more valuable than all electronics!

I would appreciate any help from the hockey world & Utrecht family in finding my medal🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yBGyOxor13 — Ayeisha McFerran (@Ayeeishaa) June 22, 2021

“Last night, my apartment in Utrecht was broken into & raided.

“Among the many electrical things that was stolen, my 2018 World Cup medal that is one of a few things treasured more than anything I own.

“If the hockey world & friends in Utrecht/Holland could keep an eye peeled for it, I would appreciate all the help!

“Please get in contact with me if you see or hear anything!”

