Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 21 August, 2019
Ireland's European dream dies as German draw not enough for semi-final spot

The wait for a last four berth at the European Hockey Championships continues.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 1:36 PM
23 minutes ago 631 Views No Comments
Ireland drew 1-1 with Germany.
Image: PressEye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO
Ireland drew 1-1 with Germany.
Ireland drew 1-1 with Germany.
Image: PressEye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO

Ireland 1

Germany 1

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT at the death for Ireland Women as their European Hockey Championships dream came to an end after a final game showdown against Germany this afternoon. 

Having suffered a narrow defeat to England in Antwerp on Sunday, the Green Army got their campaign firmly back on track with a massive 11-0 win over Belarus ahead of the crunch tie with undefeated Germany. 

But a 1-1 draw this afternoon wasn’t enough in a Pool B clash which was a must-win for Sean Dancer’s side. A draw saw fifth-ranked Germany safely into the semi-finals, a stage which continues to elude Ireland at this competition.

Pia Maertens put Germany one up midway through the first period, before Sarah Hawkshaw levelled proceedings. From there, Ireland heroically held their own but just couldn’t find the decisive breakthrough and all-important winner.

The game didn’t go off without drama, however, with Ireland’s World Cup hero Ayeisha McFerran saving a penalty — but sadly still, Ireland couldn’t progress.

Dancer’s charges now switch their focus to the four-team relegation group, where they’ll look to sustain their top-tier status.

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

