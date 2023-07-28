Ireland book place in Olympic qualifier tournament

A SECOND-HALF onslaught saw Ireland record a 4-1 win over Scotland to reach the final of the Euro Hockey Championship II tournament – with the result also securing a place in January’s Olympic Qualifier event.

Scotland began the game well and could have counted themselves unlucky not to have been 1-0 up by half time.

The second half was a completely different story however. Jeremy Duncan opened the scoring in the 31st minute before Ben Johnson increased Ireland’s lead in the 40th minute. Lee Cole converted two penalty corners in the 50th and 53rd minutes.

Scotland finally got the goal their first-half play deserved when Alan Forsyth converted a penalty corner in the 58th minute.

For Scotland a 3rd/4th place final with Italy awaits, while Ireland will take on Ukraine in the final with both sides having secured their place in January’s Olympic qualifiers.

IRELAND: David Harte (GK), Lee Witherow, John McKee, Kyle Marshall, Shane O’Donoghue, Sean Murray [capt], Michael Robson, Benjamin Walker, Lee Cole, Conor Empey, Sam Hyland; SUBS USED:- Charlie Rowe, Peter McKibbin, Jeremy Duncan, Jonathan Lynch, Ben Johnson, Nicholas Page.

SCOTLAND: Thomas Alexander (GK), Joe Mc Connell, Alan Forsyth, Robert Field, Andrew McConnell, Duncan Riddell, Lee Morton (capt.), Craig Falconer, Jamie Golden, Fraser Moran, Callum Mackenzie SUBS USED:- Thomas Austin, Struan Walker, Keir Robb, Andrew Lochrkin, Kyle White, Ali Douglas.

Report courtesy of Hockey Ireland

