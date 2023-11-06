Ireland learn qualification opponents for Paris Olympics

IRELAND HAVE BEEN drawn in a group with World No 2 side Belgium and Spain as they seek to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Some 16 teams have been divided into two groups, with eight teams travelling to each location: Muscat, Oman and, in Ireland’s case, Valencia, Spain.

Ireland’s group includes Belgium, Spain, Korea, Japan, Austria, Egypt and Ukraine – with the top three nations advancing to the 2024 Paris Games.

Spain (eighth) and Korea (tenth) are also above Ireland (13th) in the world rankings. The qualifiers will be played between 13-21 January.

The eight teams that will compete in Oman are: Great Britain, Germany, New Zealand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Canada, Chile and China, with three to qualify.

Five teams have gained direct qualification to the Olympic Games already as Continental Champions, in addition to the hosts France.

Frank Uijlenbroek / INPHO Katie McKee in action. Frank Uijlenbroek / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland’s women’s team will also compete in Valencia. In their group are: Belgium, Great Britain, Canada, Korea, Malaysia, Spain and Ukraine to come.

Ireland (ranked 13th in the world) face stiff competition from Belgium (fourth) and Spain (eighth) as they seek a top-three finish.

India hosts the other pool which also includes: Germany, New Zealand, Japan, Chile, United States, Italy and Czech Republic.