McFerran returns as Ireland's final prep for massive summer ramp up with Scotland series

THE IRISH WOMEN’S hockey team will face Scotland as their final preparations ramp up ahead of a massive few weeks.

The Green Army will welcome the Scots to Queen’s University Belfast for two uncapped test matches this weekend, the 15 and 16 May, as they apply the final touches ahead of the European Championships in June — with their first Olympics to come in July.

Star goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran returns to the squad, as does Megan Frazer, for what will be the final bid for selection ahead of the Euros, which also acts as a World Cup qualifier.

The 2018 silver medallists welcome McFerran back into the fold following her strong finish to the Dutch season with SV Kampong. Frazer missed their most recent series against Great Britain through injury, while Nicci Daly, Caoimhe Perdue, Niamh Carey, and Lena Tice (injured) won’t be involved this time around.

20 players will travel to the Netherlands in June for the Euros, where Sean Dancer’s side will meet Scotland — who they last played in July 2019, Ireland winning twice and drawing once at Stormont — once again in Pool A, along with the hosts and world number one, and Spain.

It will comes as the ultimate test before the Tokyo Games in July.

“These are our final matches ahead of European selection,” Dancer said ahead of this weekend. “We’re really looking forward to getting some games under pressure in the lead up to a major tournament.”

Ireland women’s squad for Scotland series (15-16 May, Queen’s University)

Michelle Carey (UCD), Naomi Carroll (Catholic Institute), Lizzie Colvin (Belfast Harlequins), Deirdre Duke (Old Alex), Nikki Evans (Old Alex), Megan Frazer (Belfast Harlequins), Sarah Hawkshaw (Railway Union), Zara Malseed (Ards), Hannah Matthews (Loreto), Sarah McAuley (Muckross), Shirley McCay (Pegasus), Hannah McLoughlin (UCD), Ayeisha McFerran (SV Kampong), Katie Mullan (Ballymoney), Lizzie Murphy (Loreto), Anna O’Flanagan (Muckross), Grace O’Flanagan (Railway Union), Sarah Torrans (Loreto), Roisin Upton (Catholic Institute), Chloe Watkins (Monkstown).