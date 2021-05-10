BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
Advertisement

McFerran returns as Ireland's final prep for massive summer ramp up with Scotland series

Sean Dancer’s side are gearing up for the European Championships and Olympic Games this summer.

By Emma Duffy Monday 10 May 2021, 11:04 PM
1 hour ago 562 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5433729
Super 'keeper: Ayeisha McFerran.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Super 'keeper: Ayeisha McFerran.
Super 'keeper: Ayeisha McFerran.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE IRISH WOMEN’S hockey team will face Scotland as their final preparations ramp up ahead of a massive few weeks.

The Green Army will welcome the Scots to Queen’s University Belfast for two uncapped test matches this weekend, the 15 and 16 May, as they apply the final touches ahead of the European Championships in June — with their first Olympics to come in July.

Star goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran returns to the squad, as does Megan Frazer, for what will be the final bid for selection ahead of the Euros, which also acts as a World Cup qualifier.

The 2018 silver medallists welcome McFerran back into the fold following her strong finish to the Dutch season with SV Kampong. Frazer missed their most recent series against Great Britain through injury, while Nicci Daly, Caoimhe Perdue, Niamh Carey, and Lena Tice (injured) won’t be involved this time around.

20 players will travel to the Netherlands in June for the Euros, where Sean Dancer’s side will meet Scotland — who they last played in July 2019, Ireland winning twice and drawing once at Stormont — once again in Pool A, along with the hosts and world number one, and Spain.

It will comes as the ultimate test before the Tokyo Games in July.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“These are our final matches ahead of European selection,” Dancer said ahead of this weekend. “We’re really looking forward to getting some games under pressure in the lead up to a major tournament.”

Ireland women’s squad for Scotland series (15-16 May, Queen’s University)

Michelle Carey (UCD), Naomi Carroll (Catholic Institute), Lizzie Colvin (Belfast Harlequins), Deirdre Duke (Old Alex), Nikki Evans (Old Alex), Megan Frazer (Belfast Harlequins), Sarah Hawkshaw (Railway Union), Zara Malseed (Ards), Hannah Matthews (Loreto), Sarah McAuley (Muckross), Shirley McCay (Pegasus), Hannah McLoughlin (UCD), Ayeisha McFerran (SV Kampong), Katie Mullan (Ballymoney), Lizzie Murphy (Loreto), Anna O’Flanagan (Muckross), Grace O’Flanagan (Railway Union), Sarah Torrans (Loreto), Roisin Upton (Catholic Institute), Chloe Watkins (Monkstown).

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie