Celebration time for the Ireland players. Frank Uijlenbroek/INPHO
Summer Showdown

Ireland hockey team discover pool opponents for Paris Olympics

Ireland’s thrilling 4-3 win over Korea ensured Mark Tumilty’s side are heading to France.
36 minutes ago

THE IRELAND MEN’S team have discovered their pool opponents at this summer’s Olympics, in the wake of securing their qualification yesterday.

Ireland’s thrilling 4-3 win over Korea in the third-fourth place play-off in Valencia, ensured Mark Tumilty’s side are heading to Paris this summer.

Their reward sees them drawn on Pool B, where they will take on Belgium, India, Australia, Argentina and New Zealand.

Goals from Matthew Nelson, Ben Johnson, John McKee and Shane O’Donoghue resulted in a day to remember for Ireland.

It is the first time the Irish men’s team have qualified for the Olympics since Rio 2016 and only the third time in their history.

The 12 participating teams have been allocated to their respective pools on the basis of World Rankings and in the following order:

Pool A: teams ranked 1st, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th and 12th

Pool B: teams ranked 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 7th, 10th and 11th

Here are the draws in full:

Men

Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, France and South Africa

Pool B: Belgium, India, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland

Women

Pool A: Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Japan, China and France

Pool B: Australia, Argentina, Great Britain, Spain, United States and South Africa

Fintan O'Toole
