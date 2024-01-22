Ireland hockey team discover pool opponents for Paris Olympics

THE IRELAND MEN’S team have discovered their pool opponents at this summer’s Olympics, in the wake of securing their qualification yesterday.

Ireland’s thrilling 4-3 win over Korea in the third-fourth place play-off in Valencia, ensured Mark Tumilty’s side are heading to Paris this summer.

Their reward sees them drawn on Pool B, where they will take on Belgium, India, Australia, Argentina and New Zealand.

Goals from Matthew Nelson, Ben Johnson, John McKee and Shane O’Donoghue resulted in a day to remember for Ireland.

It is the first time the Irish men’s team have qualified for the Olympics since Rio 2016 and only the third time in their history.

Advertisement

𝐈𝐑𝐋 ✈️ 𝐏𝐀𝐑



From dreams to a reality. The Ireland Men are going to the Paris Olympics 👏☘️#HockeyInvites #EnrouteToParis #Paris24 #greenmachine pic.twitter.com/VaBo0aTLoG — Hockey Ireland (@irishhockey) January 21, 2024

Qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games!! Thanks to everyone for the amazing support in Valencia & at home. Dreams do come true #EnrouteToParis pic.twitter.com/hsNGS8kFRe — David Harte OLY (@daveyharte) January 22, 2024

The 12 participating teams have been allocated to their respective pools on the basis of World Rankings and in the following order:

Pool A: teams ranked 1st, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th and 12th

Pool B: teams ranked 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 7th, 10th and 11th

Here are the draws in full:

Men

Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, France and South Africa

Pool B: Belgium, India, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland

Women

Pool A: Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Japan, China and France

Pool B: Australia, Argentina, Great Britain, Spain, United States and South Africa