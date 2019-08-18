This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barr goal not enough as Ireland Women lose European opener to England

Ireland fell 2-0 down before Barr struck from a well-worked penalty corner.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 12:41 PM
Suzy Petty celebrates the opening goal for England.
Image: Virginia Mayo
Image: Virginia Mayo

IRELAND WOMEN LOST out 2-1 at the hands of England in their opening European Championship tie in Antwerp today.

England took control of the match at the end of a tight first quarter, Suzy Petty seizing on a rebound after Ayeisha McFerran kept out the initial effort from Giselle Ansley off a penalty corner.

England mounted further pressure on McFerran’s goal in the second quarter and Ireland’s deficit was doubled by a brilliant blast to the top corner by Ansley.

Maddie Hinch was forced to find her best form to keep the lead at two going into half-time and Ireland enjoyed the greater possession early in the second half before pulling a goal back through Bethany Barr’s finish on an expertly-executed set-piece.

They would continue pressing for an equaliser until the death, but the final penalty corner was kept out by England to seal victory.

Ireland will be back in action in Pool B against Belarus tomorrow.

