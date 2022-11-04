Ireland open Hong Kong 7s with win over Kenya

IRELAND KICKED OFF the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens with a 28-12 win over Kenya this morning.
Jordan Conroy grabbed two tries, while Niall Comerford and Jack Kelly also touched down for Ireland in the victory.
Back in business!@IrishRugby are back up and running in Hong Kong! 🔥#HSBC7s | #HK7s pic.twitter.com/NdJgwAGaOZ— World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) November 4, 2022
Ireland will play Canada (3am Irish time) and Argentina (7.10am Irish time) in Pool D tomorrow.
A top-four finish for Ireland in the 2023 World Sevens Series would automatically secure qualification for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
