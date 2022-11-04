Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 4 November 2022
Ireland open Hong Kong 7s with win over Kenya

Ireland face Canada and Argentina tomorrow.

9 minutes ago 169 Views 1 Comment

IRELAND KICKED OFF the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens with a 28-12 win over Kenya this morning.

Jordan Conroy grabbed two tries, while Niall Comerford and Jack Kelly also touched down for Ireland in the victory. 

Ireland will play Canada (3am Irish time) and Argentina (7.10am Irish time) in Pool D tomorrow.

A top-four finish for Ireland in the 2023 World Sevens Series would automatically secure qualification for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

