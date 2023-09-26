Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LIVE
LIVE: Ireland v Hungary, Uefa Women's Nations League
Ireland are looking to make it two wins from two in Budapest.
181
0
3 minutes ago

2 minutes ago 5:41PM

Good evening, and welcome along to our live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s Uefa Women’s Nations League clash against Hungary in Budapest.

Ireland opened their campaign — and the post Vera Pauw era — with an historic 3-0 win over Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

They’re heavy favourites to make it two wins from two this evening, and to assume complete control of Group B1.

Kick-off at Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium is 6.30pm, with the action live on RTÉ Two. But we’ll have everything you need to know right here.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     