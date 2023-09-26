LIVE: Ireland v Hungary, Uefa Women's Nations League

Good evening, and welcome along to our live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s Uefa Women’s Nations League clash against Hungary in Budapest.

Ireland opened their campaign — and the post Vera Pauw era — with an historic 3-0 win over Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

They’re heavy favourites to make it two wins from two this evening, and to assume complete control of Group B1.

Kick-off at Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium is 6.30pm, with the action live on RTÉ Two. But we’ll have everything you need to know right here.