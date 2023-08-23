Weather beats both Ireland and India as final T20 international is rained off

IRELAND AND INDIA’s third T20 international fell foul of the Dublin rain on Wednesday, forcing the final match of the series to be abandoned before a ball could be bowled.

India had already secured a 2-0 lead and series victory with wins in front of sold-out crowds in Malahide last Friday and Sunday.

But after giving their illustrious visitors a right scare in Friday’s rain-disrupted first match, Ireland had hoped to avoid a series sweep and finish on a high.

Action had been scheduled to get underway at 3pm, but that start time was pushed back by the inclement weather on Wednesday afternoon.

Two further pitch inspections were held before umpires took the decision to abandon the match shortly before 6pm.