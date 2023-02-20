Carbery recalled to Ireland squad with Sexton a doubt for Italy game

JOEY CARBERY HAS been recalled to the Ireland squad with captain Johnny Sexton remaining a doubt for this weekend’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome.

37-year-old Sexton continues to rehab after suffering a groin injury against France, so Munster man Carbery has been called up to offer another option at out-half along with Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley.

Byrne is expected to start in the number 10 shirt if Sexton is ruled out, with Crowley possibly making his first appearance of the campaign off the bench, but Carbery will be pleased to return to the mix having been left out of the original Six Nations squad.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has also added Leinster back row Scott Penny and Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell to his squad.

Meanwhile, hooker Dan Sheehan has been passed fit for the Italy game after recovering from a hamstring injury, while loosehead prop Cian Healy has also completed his recovery from the same issue.

However, veteran wing Keith Earls has been ruled out of contention for this weekend due to a calf injury, while hooker Rob Herring continues to go through the return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury in a high tackle from France prop Uini Atonio two weekends ago.

Leinster second row Joe McCarthy won’t be involved for the remainder of the Six Nations due to an ankle issue.

Jamison Gibson Park [hamstring], Robbie Henshaw [wrist], and Tadhg Furlong [calf] all continue to rehab their respective injuries.

Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes, Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Cian Prendergast, Roman Salanoa, and Jacob Stockdale all rejoin the Ireland squad after featuring for their provinces in the URC over the weekend.

Ireland’s 37-man squad:

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Backs:

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 37 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas)*

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (captain

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards:

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)*

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)*

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

* denotes uncapped player