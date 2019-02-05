Toner and Ringrose ruled out of Ireland's clash with Scotland

IRELAND WILL BE without Devin Toner and Garry Ringrose for Saturday’s Six Nations round two meeting with Scotland in Edinburgh (kick-off 14.15).

Keith Earls, who was replaced midway through the loss to England as he struggled with a hip issue, is expected to be fit.

Toner was replaced in the second half after aggravating an ankle injury, while Ringrose reported a tight hamstring post-match.

“Devin’s ruled out for this week with his ankle and Garry’s hamstring also isn’t quite right,” said scrum coach Greg Feek at the squad’s training base in Maynooth today.

“Devin’s so tall, with his ankle you have to have it right.”

More to follow.

