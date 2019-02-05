This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Toner and Ringrose ruled out of Ireland's clash with Scotland

Scrum coach Greg Feek hopes to have Keith Earls fit for Murrayfield.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 2:07 PM
34 minutes ago 2,476 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4477784
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

IRELAND WILL BE without Devin Toner and Garry Ringrose for Saturday’s Six Nations round two meeting with Scotland in Edinburgh (kick-off 14.15).

Keith Earls, who was replaced midway through the loss to England as he struggled with a hip issue, is expected to be fit.

Toner was replaced in the second half after aggravating an ankle injury, while Ringrose reported a tight hamstring post-match.

“Devin’s ruled out for this week with his ankle and Garry’s hamstring also isn’t quite right,” said scrum coach Greg Feek at the squad’s training base in Maynooth today.

“Devin’s so tall, with his ankle you have to have it right.”

More to follow.

