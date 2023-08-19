Lily Agg joins Birmingham's Irish contingent

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Lily Agg has joined Birmingham City Women, it has been confirmed.

The 29-year-old midfielder joins Darren Carter’s side after leaving London City Lionesses, for whom she made 53 appearances over the course of four years.

Advertisement

She signs on a one-year deal, with a year option, subject to league approval.

Agg is Birmingham’s seventh summer signing and become the fourth Irish player on the books at the Championship club, alongside Lucy Quinn, Jamie Finn and club captain Louise Quinn.

The former Millwall and Brighton player has 10 Ireland caps and featured in two out of three of their World Cup matches, starting the final group game against Nigeria.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” Agg told Blues TV. “I’m glad it’s over the line now. I’m ecstatic. If you were to ask any player in the league who they think would be up there, Birmingham would be top of everyone’s list.

“I want to compete, and I want to win the league. As soon as I heard of the interest, I knew I wanted to be here.”

It continues a busy 24 hours for Irish transfer activity, with goalkeeper Megan Walsh signing for West Ham having left Brighton, and former Ireland underage international Lewis Richards joining Mark Hughes’ Bradford from Wolves.