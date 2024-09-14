Irish international helps Steve Bruce to winning start, promising teenager makes Championship debut

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CJ Hamilton was on target as Steve Bruce made a winning start as Blackpool manager today.

The 29-year-old gave the League One strugglers the lead against Exeter after 19 minutes.

Ed Francis equalised for the visitors late on before James Husband’s dramatic stoppage-time winner handed his side their first win of the season.

Former Man United star Bruce is back in management for the first time since a short stint with West Brom ended in 2022.

Meanwhile, promising 19-year-old Irish midfielder Rocco Vata made his first Championship appearance since moving from Celtic to Watford in the summer window.

Vata came off the bench with 10 minutes remaining during the 1-1 draw with Coventry, while Watford also introduced another Irish debutant in the 67th minute, as Festy Ebosele made his first appearance since joining the club on loan from Udinese last month.

English Championship results on Saturday:

Oxford 1 Stoke 0

Millwall 0 Luton 1

Leeds 0 Burnley 1

Swansea 1 Norwich 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1 QPR 1

Watford 1 Coventry 1

Derby 1 Cardiff 0

Middlesbrough 1 Preston 1

Blackburn 3 Bristol City 0

Plymouth 3 Sunderland 2

Played Friday

Hull 0 Sheffield United 2

Playing Sunday

Portsmouth v West Brom