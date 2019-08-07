Ireland international James McCarthy completes Crystal Palace move

JAMES MCCARTHY HAS completed a move from Everton to Crystal Palace, it has been confirmed.

The 28-year-old Ireland international leaves Goodison Park after six years and over 100 appearances for the club.

McCarthy, who is Palace’s fifth signing of the summer, initially established himself as an important player at the Toffees, but has been deemed surplus to requirements, after an injury-ridden past couple of years that have seen him make just 17 Premier League appearances in the last three seasons.

“I can’t wait to get started,” the midfielder told the official Crystal Palace website. “It feels like a very nice club, nice family club. The fans obviously come out in their numbers and I spoke to James [McArthur], he couldn’t speak any more highly of it. I’m delighted to be here; it’s a fresh start that I thought I needed.”

Meanwhile, of his new signing, Palace boss Roy Hodgson said: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to bring James to the club because he’s a player I’ve admired for a very long time. He’s a player with a vast amount of Premier League experience, given his six and four years playing for Everton and Wigan respectively, and will be an excellent addition to our midfield.”

And club chairman Steve Parish added: “James is a player we’ve almost managed to sign a couple of times, so I’m delighted that Roy has helped persuade him to join us on this occasion. He’s suffered some setbacks with injury in recent years, and I genuinely believe Palace is a great place for him to restart his career — and am confident his all-action displays will make him a hit with the Palace fans.”

