This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 8 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland international James McCarthy completes Crystal Palace move

The midfielder leaves Everton after six years there.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 11:59 PM
1 hour ago 457 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4756837
James McCarthy (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
James McCarthy (file pic).
James McCarthy (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett

JAMES MCCARTHY HAS completed a move from Everton to Crystal Palace, it has been confirmed.

The 28-year-old Ireland international leaves Goodison Park after six years and over 100 appearances for the club.

McCarthy, who is Palace’s fifth signing of the summer, initially established himself as an important player at the Toffees, but has been deemed surplus to requirements, after an injury-ridden past couple of years that have seen him make just 17 Premier League appearances in the last three seasons.

“I can’t wait to get started,” the midfielder told the official Crystal Palace website. “It feels like a very nice club, nice family club. The fans obviously come out in their numbers and I spoke to James [McArthur], he couldn’t speak any more highly of it. I’m delighted to be here; it’s a fresh start that I thought I needed.”

Meanwhile, of his new signing, Palace boss Roy Hodgson said: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to bring James to the club because he’s a player I’ve admired for a very long time. He’s a player with a vast amount of Premier League experience, given his six and four years playing for Everton and Wigan respectively, and will be an excellent addition to our midfield.”

And club chairman Steve Parish added: “James is a player we’ve almost managed to sign a couple of times, so I’m delighted that Roy has helped persuade him to join us on this occasion. He’s suffered some setbacks with injury in recent years, and I genuinely believe Palace is a great place for him to restart his career — and am confident his all-action displays will make him a hit with the Palace fans.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie