Ireland international makes MLS move

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Kevin Long has joined Major League Soccer side Toronto FC, it has been confirmed.

According to the club’s official website, the 33-year-old has joined the club for the 2024 season with the option of a further year “pending the receipt of his medicals and the International Transfer Certificate (ITC)”.

The Cork native has 17 Ireland caps but saw his chances of international football diminish during the Stephen Kenny era, with his last appearance coming in a 0-0 Nations League draw with Bulgaria in November 2020.

Long started his career at Cork City and subsequently had 13 years with Burnley.

He was invariably a backup centre-back for the Clarets in a stint that encompassed six loan spells but did make 69 league appearances in total, 48 of which were in the Premier League.

He then joined Birmingham City last year and made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Championship side.

“We are very happy to add a player of Kevin’s pedigree and experience to our backline this season,” said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. “During his time in the UK, Kevin has demonstrated an ability to perform in some very difficult leagues, and he will provide us with the leadership necessary to reinforce our central defence. We are excited to add not only a quality player but a quality character to our group.”

Toronto will be aiming to improve on a disappointing season last year in which they finished bottom of the Eastern Conference, one spot below Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Elsewhere, Ireland U21 international Baba Adeeko has extended his contract at Wigan Athletic until 2027.

The Galway-born midfielder joined the club at U13 level following an early spell at Mervue United.

The 20-year-old has featured 36 times in all competitions this season, with Wigan currently 13th in the League One table.

And finally, Ireland international Marissa Sheva, who has seven international caps to her name, is hoping to seal a move to NWSL side Portland Thorns.

The 26-year-old forward is on trial at the club according to their website, having recently left Washington Spirit.