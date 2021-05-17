Ireland international Megan Campbell bids farewell to Manchester City

AFTER MORE THAN five years at the club, Republic of Ireland international Megan Campbell is to leave Manchester City.

The Women’s Super League outfit announced this morning that Campbell will move on when her contract expires next month.

The injury-plagued defender hasn’t played since a game against Tottenham in January of last year, after which she underwent surgery on a complicated foot problem.

“Unfortunately due to circumstances outside of both of our control, I haven’t been able to work with Megan on the pitch as much as I would have liked to,” said City manager Gareth Taylor

“She got very close in terms of full fitness late last year after a long lay-off, but it’s been a difficult time for her with her latest injury, especially after she worked so hard on her rehabilitation.

“She’s been a pleasure to have in the squad, however, and leaves Manchester City having made her mark on the club, playing her part in a number of the team’s successes, and we wish her nothing but the best in her future career, wherever that takes her.”

After completing her college career at Florida State University, Campbell joined City in 2016 and went on to help the club win a domestic treble.

“Leaving will be hard as Manchester has been my home for so many years,” the 27-year-old Drogheda native said. “I’ve made some friends for life and have loved representing the club while playing in front of our amazing fans. I have had some amazing memories with this club, some I will never ever forget and will cherish forever.

“I’ve played in the Champions League against amazing teams and players, been part of amazing squads every year of being here and have also been managed and coached by some of the best in the game.

“I’ve played in Wembley in front of thousands of fans when winning the FA Cup final, have won a league title in our home stadium and many more trophies that I’m so grateful for.

“I’ve had a career so far which has been very up and down. Mentally I have felt the lowest of low and it has been a tough place to get out of, and then I’ve hit the highest highs I could only ever have dreamt of as a kid.”

Campbell, who was won 42 senior caps for Ireland, added: “It will be very different and take some adjustment, but I am excited for a new challenge and I am looking forward to seeing what that brings.”