Ireland international Omobamidele set to leave Nottingham Forest

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Andrew Omobamidele’s disappointing spell at Nottingham Forest looks set to end.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Premier League club in a big-money move in September 2023 after impressing with Norwich City.

However, the Leixlip native has had limited opportunities to impress at the City Ground.

Omobamidele made 11 Premier League appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men last year, eight of which were starts.

With the club rising to third in the table amid increased competition for places, Omobamidele has become more of a peripheral figure this season, with his sole appearance at club level coming in a League Cup tie with Newcastle.

In-form Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic and Morato are among the players ahead of the Irishman in the pecking order.

Widespread reports suggest Omobamidele is set to join Strasbourg, who are 10th in Ligue 1, on loan.

It is unclear if Liam Rosenior’s have an option to buy.

Elsewhere, it has been a busy day of transfer activity involving Irish players and clubs.

Cork City have signed 18-year-old Stoke City player Freddie Anderson on loan for the 2025 season.

The defender is the son of former England international Viv Anderson.

Advertisement

Ireland U21 international Connor O’Riordan has signed on loan for Crewe Alexandra until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 21-year-old defender joins the League Two promotion hopefuls from parent club Blackburn Rovers, after making just four League One appearances on loan at Cambridge United earlier this season.

Elsewhere in League Two, Stephan Negru has re-joined promotion contenders Salford City on loan.

The former Shelbourne player had been recalled by Championship side Oxford United owing to an injury crisis.

But the 22-year-old Dubliner is now back at the club for whom he has already made 22 appearances in all competitions, helping them earn 10 clean sheets during that period.

Another Irishman who could be on the move before the transfer window closes is Evan Ferguson.

The 20-year-old has been linked with several clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is still not ruling out a deal involving the Meath-born striker, despite having already allowed another attacking player, Julio Enciso, to join Ipswich Town on loan.

“Let’s see what happens,” Hurzeler said. “In the offensive line, there are still some players not at the highest level, still some players suffering with small issues.

“Therefore we have to wait. Also, Evan is not fit yet [from an ankle injury], so we still have some days until the window is closed.

“Until then we have to figure out what is the situation at the moment, what we need for the rest of the season and then also what the players want. Then it’s about making the decision together.”

Injury problems and competition for places at the Seagulls have restricted Ferguson to just two Premier League starts this season.