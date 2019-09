CELTIC EARNED A 2-0 victory over Rangers in the first Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox today.

Edouard put the visitors ahead on 32 minutes, before Jonny Hayes sealed his side’s victory in the dying moments.

There was still enough time for Jordan Jones to receive a red card for a petulant swipe on Moritz Bauer, as Rangers were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!