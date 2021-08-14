Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 14 August 2021
Ireland international Shane Duffy makes first Premier League start in over a year

Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman features for Everton in Rafa Benitez’s first game in charge.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 14 Aug 2021
Shane Duffy (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

SHANE DUFFY has been handed a first Premier League start in over a year today.

The Ireland international was included in the starting XI for Brighton’s clash against Burnley.

The 29-year-old Derry native features as part of a three-man defence alongside Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster.

It is the first time Duffy has started a Premier League game since a 3-0 defeat against Man United in June 2020.

Since then, the centre-back had a troubled loan spell in which he struggled for form at Celtic.

For Burnley, meanwhile, Irish underage international Nathan Collins is on the bench after signing for €14 million in the summer.

Of Irish interest elsewhere in the Premier League is Seamus Coleman, who starts for Everton in Rafa Benitez’s first game in charge against Southampton.

