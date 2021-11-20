Ireland international trio among the goals in the Championship

James Collins, Sean Maguire and Callum O'Dowda all registered goals this afternoon in the Championship.

A FIRST CHAMPIONSHIP goal since last December for Sean Maguire wasn’t enough for Preston North End as they were beaten by Cardiff City this afternoon.

The Ireland international, whose last cap came in the goalless Uefa Nations League draw with Bulgaria in November 2020, gave Preston the lead with less than 90 seconds played.

Ireland U21 defender Mark McGuinness equalised for the visitors on 51 minutes with his first goal for Cardiff since his summer transfer from Arsenal.

The Welsh side’s winner came via James Collins in the 66th minute. The half-time substitute – who was an injury withdrawal from the Ireland squad for the games against Portugal and Luxembourg – secured the three points by also opening his Cardiff account.

Callum O’Dowda, who replaced Collins in the Ireland squad for last week’s internationals, gave Bristol City the lead in their 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

In League One, Aiden McGeady scored a stoppage-time penalty as Sunderland boosted their promotion hopes with a 2-0 win against Ipswich Town.

Ireland hopeful Marcus Harness was the hero for Portsmouth – who had Gavin Bazunu in goal – as his 89th-minute goal capped a 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

With Chiedozie Ogbene and Kieran Sadlier in their starting line-up, and Joshua Kayode introduced as a substitute, Rotherham United moved up to second courtesy of a 3-1 win against Cambridge United, whose goal was assisted by Wes Hoolahan.

Covid-19 protocols prevented Troy Parrott from playing a part in MK Dons’ 1-0 victory over Burton Albion, while ex-Ireland international Anthony Pilkington was sent off as Fleetwood Town were beaten 2-1 by Morecambe.