Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 20 November 2021
Advertisement

Ireland international trio among the goals in the Championship

Ireland U21 defender Mark McGuinness also found the net as Cardiff City beat Preston North End.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 20 Nov 2021, 5:53 PM
38 minutes ago 1,134 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5607448
James Collins, Sean Maguire and Callum O'Dowda all registered goals this afternoon in the Championship.
Image: Alamy
James Collins, Sean Maguire and Callum O'Dowda all registered goals this afternoon in the Championship.
James Collins, Sean Maguire and Callum O'Dowda all registered goals this afternoon in the Championship.
Image: Alamy

A FIRST CHAMPIONSHIP goal since last December for Sean Maguire wasn’t enough for Preston North End as they were beaten by Cardiff City this afternoon.

The Ireland international, whose last cap came in the goalless Uefa Nations League draw with Bulgaria in November 2020, gave Preston the lead with less than 90 seconds played.

Ireland U21 defender Mark McGuinness equalised for the visitors on 51 minutes with his first goal for Cardiff since his summer transfer from Arsenal.

The Welsh side’s winner came via James Collins in the 66th minute. The half-time substitute – who was an injury withdrawal from the Ireland squad for the games against Portugal and Luxembourg – secured the three points by also opening his Cardiff account.

Callum O’Dowda, who replaced Collins in the Ireland squad for last week’s internationals, gave Bristol City the lead in their 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

In League One, Aiden McGeady scored a stoppage-time penalty as Sunderland boosted their promotion hopes with a 2-0 win against Ipswich Town.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Ireland hopeful Marcus Harness was the hero for Portsmouth – who had Gavin Bazunu in goal – as his 89th-minute goal capped a 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

With Chiedozie Ogbene and Kieran Sadlier in their starting line-up, and Joshua Kayode introduced as a substitute, Rotherham United moved up to second courtesy of a 3-1 win against Cambridge United, whose goal was assisted by Wes Hoolahan.

Covid-19 protocols prevented Troy Parrott from playing a part in MK Dons’ 1-0 victory over Burton Albion, while ex-Ireland international Anthony Pilkington was sent off as Fleetwood Town were beaten 2-1 by Morecambe.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie