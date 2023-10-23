Ireland women’s team will not travel to Israel for EuroBasket qualifier

BASKETBALL IRELAND HAVE confirmed that the women’s international team will not travel to Israel for their FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 qualifier next month.

The governing body have cited “security concerns caused by the ongoing conflict in the region” and advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs, which “strongly advises against all travel” there.

Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the current conflict. The safety and security of our players and coaching staff is our primary concern and we have made that clear to James Weldon and his squad during this process.

“We will continue to work with FIBA and our counterparts in Israel to explore alternative arrangements for the fixture to be fulfilled at an appropriate time. The Basketball Ireland board met in full to discuss the situation and feel very strongly about the decision that has been reached.”

Ireland head coach James Weldon added: “I have to consider the safety of my players and staff first and foremost and I believe the outcome is the only reasonable one in the circumstances. I look forward to fulfilling the fixture when a peaceful resolution has been found to the current conflict.”

Ireland were due to face Israel on 9 November.