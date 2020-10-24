2 mins ago

Good afternoon and welcome to our liveblog for this delayed round four fixture of the 2020 Six Nations championship between Ireland and Italy.

With two games remaining in the campaign, Ireland still have a chance of winning the tournament, either by posting two bonus point victories against Italy today and then France next Saturday, or else by edging England out on points difference.

In any case, they are big favourites to win today, having lost just once to the Italians in this championship since they came into the tournament, 20 years ago.

Kick-off is at 3.30pm, so get settled in.