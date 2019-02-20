This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Team-mates can ease pressure on Murray while he rediscovers best form -- Murphy

The skills coach also feels Johnny Sexton will continue to play his game, despite the inherent injury threat it brings.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 3:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,860 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4503485
Murray under the watchful eye of Murphy at training today.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Murray under the watchful eye of Murphy at training today.
Murray under the watchful eye of Murphy at training today.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND SKILLS COACH Richie Murphy backs Conor Murray to return to the peak of his powers, with a little help from his Ireland team-mates.

While Ireland’s stuttering start to the Six Nations campaign is collective issue, the star scrum-half has struggled to deliver his best form and has been noticeably off-colour with his ordinarily flawless kicking game.

Ireland’s win over Scotland in Murrayfield last time out in the Six Nations was Murray’s eighth start (10th appearance) since returning to rugby after a stint sidelined with a neck injury.

Murphy believes that late start to Murray’s season has contributed to his struggle.

“He is progressing well,” Murphy said at Ireland’s Maynooth training base today, “a late start to the season is actually quite difficult for a lot of players and Conor is no different.

“Everyone around him can make things much easier for him, take the pressure off him and try to get him into the place everyone knows he is a world class player. The thing is to try and get him back into that, where he is feeling good about himself and players around him are taking pressure off.”

A clean bill of health through Ireland’s squad after today’s training session will help to ensure the load is shared around the squad. Murray’s provincial team-mates Chris Farrell and Tadhg Beirne are in contention to face Italy in Rome on Sunday, while Robbie Henshaw has also been ruled fit and so could return to either centre or fullback.

Jonathan Sexton Sexton in training at Carton House today. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Jonathan Sexton’s failed HIA was crossed off as a concern by Ireland last week, so he could be first up to take some game management responsibility off Murray’s desk.

Sexton’s style of play was under the microscope after his injury against Scotland, as it was the latest of innumerable cases when the out-half has carried to the line, releasing his pass only when his tackler is fully committed to give the receiver the best chance of breaking the line.

Murphy admits that Sexton’s style of play brings him onto a tightrope of sorts, as he tempts in crunching tackles for the benefit of the team.

“Obviously we don’t want him off the pitch, but there is definitely a fine line between what is fair and what isn’t fair. As long as the referees are able to judge that and decide that, Johnny is not going to change the way he plays.

Jacob Stockdale breaks away for a try as Johnny Sexton gets tackled by Allan Dell Stockdlae breaks clear for his try while Sexton is smashed. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Murphy adds: “If he changes, he is not the same player he was. He doesn’t create the same holes for players that he creates for other people. Then there is no point in having him. It’s a two-fold thing really. The idea of him changing his game so that he can stay on the pitch doesn’t really fit.

He needs to play the game he feels is best. He is a confrontational type of character, he wants to play on the gainline. He wants to create space for others. I can’t see that changing.”

“He’s going to play the game the way he has done for the last number of years. That’s part of what made him World Player of the Year. If it brings him to that level, I can’t see him going away from that.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    ITALY
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    7s, 15s and Chemical Engineering - Enniskillen's Boles balancing the books
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    FOOTBALL
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Guardiola labels Bernardo Silva Portugal's 'biggest star' ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
    Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    IRELAND
    Team-mates can ease pressure on Murray while he rediscovers best form -- Murphy
    Team-mates can ease pressure on Murray while he rediscovers best form -- Murphy
    Programme that brought Irish to AFLW to hold first overseas camp on these shores
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    LIVERPOOL
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'
    'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display
    Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie