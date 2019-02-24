How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?

IRELAND RAN OUT 16-26 winners over Italy in Rome to claim a second win of this Six Nations campaign. You can read the full match report here, and then scroll down to tell us how you think the team fared.
Rob Kearney
6Our Rating Aside from early chase of Earls' kick he got precious few opportunities to stretch his legs. A dropped high ball aside, he performed the fundamentals to good effect.
Andrew Conway
Aside from early chase of Earls' kick he got precious few opportunities to stretch his legs. A dropped high ball aside, he performed the fundamentals to good effect.
8Our Rating Terrific footwork to dance over for Ireland's third try to re-take the lead. Gave a preview of that ability early when he cut inside and created a chance for Andrew Conway shortly after his introduction. Tenacious tackle to stop Tebaldi scoring at 7-0 and could be seen fighting tooth and nail to pull the Azzurri attack back when it cut loose.
Keith Earls
Terrific footwork to dance over for Ireland's third try to re-take the lead. Gave a preview of that ability early when he cut inside and created a chance for Andrew Conway shortly after his introduction. Tenacious tackle to stop Tebaldi scoring at 7-0 and could be seen fighting tooth and nail to pull the Azzurri attack back when it cut loose.
Chris Farrell
7Our Rating
Jacob Stockdale
5Our Rating Clearly not fully fit with Conor Murray taking over kicking duties. Never appeared to have a firm grip on control of this match. Attempted to use the trademark loop to ignite something, but precious few moments of ingenuity suggest that his lack of form is about more than a lack of game-time.
Johnny Sexton
Clearly not fully fit with Conor Murray taking over kicking duties. Never appeared to have a firm grip on control of this match. Attempted to use the trademark loop to ignite something, but precious few moments of ingenuity suggest that his lack of form is about more than a lack of game-time.
6Our Rating Early signs of a return to his best fluid passing and he came into his own when Ireland entered the red zone. Had a bonus point try to celebrate, but overall this was another tough day for a man aspiring to be the world's best scrum-half.
Conor Murray
Early signs of a return to his best fluid passing and he came into his own when Ireland entered the red zone. Had a bonus point try to celebrate, but overall this was another tough day for a man aspiring to be the world's best scrum-half.
6Our Rating Performed well in the loose with 10 solid carries and tackles. Earned the early upper-hand in the scrum and brought solidity to that set-piece.
Dave Kilcoyne
Performed well in the loose with 10 solid carries and tackles. Earned the early upper-hand in the scrum and brought solidity to that set-piece.
4Our Rating Unfortunately he seemd to live down to the big reason Joe Schmidt tends not to select him as a starting hooker. Three first-half over-thrown line-outs cost Ireland at both ends, most obiviously to leave the gate open for Edoardo Padovani's try. Didn't get enough chances with ball in hand to balance out the bad with the good.
Sean Cronin
Unfortunately he seemd to live down to the big reason Joe Schmidt tends not to select him as a starting hooker. Three first-half over-thrown line-outs cost Ireland at both ends, most obiviously to leave the gate open for Edoardo Padovani's try. Didn't get enough chances with ball in hand to balance out the bad with the good.
7Our Rating Was one of the men visibly trying to grab the game by the scruff of the neck by making powerful bursts into contact. His standards are staying high on both sides of the ball while the team struggles for Joe Schmidt's 'cohesion'.
Tadhg Furlong
Was one of the men visibly trying to grab the game by the scruff of the neck by making powerful bursts into contact. His standards are staying high on both sides of the ball while the team struggles for Joe Schmidt's 'cohesion'.
8Our Rating Led Ireland's tackle count throughout, finishing with 20 on top of 8eight solid carries. Also got through a massive amount of work around the ruck was effective in the maul.
Ultan Dillane
Led Ireland's tackle count throughout, finishing with 20 on top of 8eight solid carries. Also got through a massive amount of work around the ruck was effective in the maul.
6Our Rating Powerful in the carry to give Ireland precious go-forward ball, including two in the lead up to his own try. As line-out caller, he must take a large portion of responsibility for its malfunction.
Quinn Roux
Powerful in the carry to give Ireland precious go-forward ball, including two in the lead up to his own try. As line-out caller, he must take a large portion of responsibility for its malfunction.
8Our Rating Earned the official man of the match gong thanks to some crucial turnovers at crucial times. Seemed to take ownership of the line-out in the second-half and brought the usual abbrasive tackling presence.
Peter O'Mahony
Earned the official man of the match gong thanks to some crucial turnovers at crucial times. Seemed to take ownership of the line-out in the second-half and brought the usual abbrasive tackling presence.
6Our Rating Conceded two consecutive penalties midway through the first-half which invited Italy into a game they looked ready to be blown out of. Far from his best day, but didn't want for work-rate.
Seán O'Brien
Conceded two consecutive penalties midway through the first-half which invited Italy into a game they looked ready to be blown out of. Far from his best day, but didn't want for work-rate.
5Our Rating Stood firm in his defensive efforts, but not nearly effective enough in attack or set-piece to provide Jack Conan or CJ Stander with worries over their position.
Jordi Murphy
Stood firm in his defensive efforts, but not nearly effective enough in attack or set-piece to provide Jack Conan or CJ Stander with worries over their position.
Replacements
Niall Scannell
5Our Rating Powered into quality carries during his time on the field and helped lay the platform to close out the game.
Iain Henderson
Powered into quality carries during his time on the field and helped lay the platform to close out the game.
5Our Rating A positive influence on defensive line-speed when he was introduced and, as is his wont, slammed into tackles and rucks.
Josh van der Flier
A positive influence on defensive line-speed when he was introduced and, as is his wont, slammed into tackles and rucks.
Jack McGrath, John Ryan, John Cooney and Jack Carty not on long enough to be rated.
