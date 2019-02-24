How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?

IRELAND RAN OUT 16-26 winners over Italy in Rome to claim a second win of this Six Nations campaign. You can read the full match report here, and then scroll down to tell us how you think the team fared.

Rob Kearney 5Our Rating A conspicuous error in the lead up to Italy's second try and further went against his 'safe hands' reputation with a bad spillage on a high ball early in the second half.

Andrew Conway 6Our Rating Aside from early chase of Earls' kick he got precious few opportunities to stretch his legs. A dropped high ball aside, he performed the fundamentals to good effect.

Keith Earls 8Our Rating Terrific footwork to dance over for Ireland's third try to re-take the lead. Gave a preview of that ability early when he cut inside and created a chance for Andrew Conway shortly after his introduction. Tenacious tackle to stop Tebaldi scoring at 7-0 and could be seen fighting tooth and nail to pull the Azzurri attack back when it cut loose.

Chris Farrell 6Our Rating Will be incredibly disappointed to be bullied over the try-line by Luca Morisi, but that was far from the route of Italy's go-ahead score. Great line to go close to the posts for the opening try and his pop pass gave Earls a blistering break, but seemed to struggle with being shifted to inside centre having played all his rugby at 13 since returning from France.

Jacob Stockdale 7Our Rating Underlined his lethal finishing ability with a superb step to maximise the big slice of luck that led to Ireland's second try. Came close to cutting out the danger for Morisi's try, but to no avail.

Johnny Sexton 5Our Rating Clearly not fully fit with Conor Murray taking over kicking duties. Never appeared to have a firm grip on control of this match. Attempted to use the trademark loop to ignite something, but precious few moments of ingenuity suggest that his lack of form is about more than a lack of game-time.

Conor Murray 6Our Rating Early signs of a return to his best fluid passing and he came into his own when Ireland entered the red zone. Had a bonus point try to celebrate, but overall this was another tough day for a man aspiring to be the world's best scrum-half.

Dave Kilcoyne 6Our Rating Performed well in the loose with 10 solid carries and tackles. Earned the early upper-hand in the scrum and brought solidity to that set-piece.

Sean Cronin 4Our Rating Unfortunately he seemd to live down to the big reason Joe Schmidt tends not to select him as a starting hooker. Three first-half over-thrown line-outs cost Ireland at both ends, most obiviously to leave the gate open for Edoardo Padovani's try. Didn't get enough chances with ball in hand to balance out the bad with the good.

Tadhg Furlong 7Our Rating Was one of the men visibly trying to grab the game by the scruff of the neck by making powerful bursts into contact. His standards are staying high on both sides of the ball while the team struggles for Joe Schmidt's 'cohesion'.

Ultan Dillane 8Our Rating Led Ireland's tackle count throughout, finishing with 20 on top of 8eight solid carries. Also got through a massive amount of work around the ruck was effective in the maul.

Quinn Roux 6Our Rating Powerful in the carry to give Ireland precious go-forward ball, including two in the lead up to his own try. As line-out caller, he must take a large portion of responsibility for its malfunction.

Peter O'Mahony 8Our Rating Earned the official man of the match gong thanks to some crucial turnovers at crucial times. Seemed to take ownership of the line-out in the second-half and brought the usual abbrasive tackling presence.

Seán O'Brien 6Our Rating Conceded two consecutive penalties midway through the first-half which invited Italy into a game they looked ready to be blown out of. Far from his best day, but didn't want for work-rate.

Jordi Murphy 5Our Rating Stood firm in his defensive efforts, but not nearly effective enough in attack or set-piece to provide Jack Conan or CJ Stander with worries over their position.

Replacements



Niall Scannell 6Our Rating Introduced early in the second half due to Cronin's travails and his presence solidified the line-out, best shown for the clinical line-out and maul to bring Murray's try.

Iain Henderson 5Our Rating Powered into quality carries during his time on the field and helped lay the platform to close out the game.

Josh van der Flier 5Our Rating A positive influence on defensive line-speed when he was introduced and, as is his wont, slammed into tackles and rucks.

Jack McGrath, John Ryan, John Cooney and Jack Carty not on long enough to be rated.

