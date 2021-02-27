BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 27 February 2021
Out of 10: How did you rate Ireland's victory in Rome?

Andy Farrell’s men secured their first win of the Championship with a rout of Italy..

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Feb 2021, 6:01 PM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ANDY FARRELL’S IRELAND ended their three-match losing run in the Six Nations with a 10-48 win over Italy in Rome. The full match report of the six-try victory is here, you can rate the players’ efforts below.

Hugo Keenan

7Our Rating

Fantastic finish to a brilliant first-half powerplay try. Taking a firmer hold on the fullback jersey with each passing minute wearing it.

6

 

Jordan Larmour

6Our Rating

Key decisions in two of Ireland's first-half tries, firstly to not offload and recycle and then to let a pass go for Will Connors to finish.
Tackle on Johan Meyer try was way too high to stop the flanker and he was replaced due to injury at half-time.

6

Garry Ringrose

8Our Rating

Brilliant to see the centre back himself to beat a defender on the outside as he did for the opening score on 10 mins. Superb offload for Keenan's score gives the impresson that he is the type of player Mike Catt called on to free themselves from the 'deep thought' around the game.

6

Robbie Henshaw

7Our Rating

Led his team for carries and the back-line for tackles by half-time. His power is a mighty effective weapon on both sides of the ball and at kick-chase.

6

-

James Lowe

6Our Rating

Relatively quiet considering Ireland had plenty of attacking opportunities, but showed his quality with an audacious second-half gallop and offload on the left and was undortunate to have a try chalked off.

6

Johnny Sexton

7Our Rating

Returned to the helm as a calming presence for a side who had been low on confidence. Flawless off the kicking tee and quietly controlled an attack that put other playmakers to the fore today.

6

 

Jamison Gibson Park

7Our Rating

A big reason Ireland were able to keep the high attacking tempo that made Italy's task all the tougher. The same willingness to take risks might count against him for tougher Tests.

6

Dave Kilcoyne

6Our Rating

Didn't get a huge amount of carrying opportunities, but led the tackle count before his departure. Massive scrum penalty win midway through first half helped to keep Azzurri on the back foot.

6

Ronan Kelleher

7Our Rating

Got cemented for his option of a quick-tap in front of the Italian posts after a solid day at the line-out and a return of his dynamism in phaseplay.

6

Tadhg Furlong

6Our Rating

Understandably a touch rusty early on, but grew into the contest and came very close to celebrating a try in his carry before Stander's score. Has a knock assessed before his 46th minute exit, but it didn't appear to be serious.

6

Iain Henderson

6Our Rating

Like many of his team-mates, quietly efficient was more than enough against today's opposition. Really good attempt at an early try that was mystifyingly brushed away by TMO Romaine Poite.

6

James Ryan

8Our Rating

Place atop the tackle count marks him as one of the leaders in terms of work-rate along with everything else. He also got his hands on the ball in the hub position to help invite Ireland's strike runners into attack.

6

Tadhg Beirne

7Our Rating

He and Connors were almost like tag team in blue scrum-caps at the breakdown. His handling skill helps the attack maintain momentum. Full range of his dynamism wasn't needed today, but he walked away with the official man of the match gong none the less.

6

Will Connors

7Our Rating

Two deserved tries for his abrasive and dogged approach to every collision.

6

CJ Stander

7Our Rating

Another to his tally of tries against Italy. Brilliant turnover before half-time was the real cherry on top of his usual offering as a relentless carrying option.

6

Replacements

Rob Herring: 4
Cian Healy: 5
Andrew Porter: 5
Ryan Baird: 5
Jack Conan: 4
Craig Casey: 6
Billy Burns: Not on long enough to be rated
Keith Earls: 5

The42 Team

