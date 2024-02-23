Ireland make positive start to 2024 with draw away to Italy

Italy 0

Republic of Ireland 0

A SCORELESS DRAW, but an encouraging start to 2024 for the Republic of Ireland women’s national team.

The unbeaten streak under Eileen Gleeson continues after this evening’s international friendly contest against Italy at a rainy Viola Park in Florence.

Gleeson’s first game as permanent head coach could have been even better, only for a borderline offside call on Leanne Kiernan late on, but the game easily could have went the other way.

It was the “test” Ireland desired; a step-up from the Autumn as they benchmarked themselves against League A opposition. Italy are 10 places above them in the Fifa world rankings at 14th and although they didn’t progress from their World Cup group, impressed through the Nations League as they finished second to Spain. They even beat the world champions 3-2.

Gleeson changed formation and deployed a 4-4-1-1, welcoming several long-term injury absentees back into the fold. Player of the Match Niamh Fahey returned to the team for the first time since the World Cup, joining Caitlin Hayes in central defence, while Katie McCabe reverted to left-back with Heather Payne on the right. Jessie Stapleton started in midfield beside Megan Connolly, with Izzy Atkinson and Jess Ziu – making her first start in 17 months – on the flanks. Ruesha Littlejohn played behind Kyra Carusa.

Italy’s Elisabetta Oliviero and Heather Payne of Ireland. Giuseppe Fama / INPHO Giuseppe Fama / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland started brightly, but their first and only real chance of the opening half fell to Carusa. She stuttered after a brilliant through ball from Payne, and was smothered by Katja Schroffenegger. Ireland pressed high and were patient in possession, but with McCabe at left-back and Denise O’Sullivan absent through injury, lacked a real creative spark.

With Giada Greggi pulling the strings, Italy grew into the game and their technical superiority shone through. Ireland’s defence was mixed: without Louise Quinn, they were disjointed at times and often shaky playing out, but they restricted Italy to half chances as Courtney Brosnan claimed all that came her way.

The hosts’ best opportunity arrived in injury time amidst an Irish lapse in concentration. Martina Piemonte got in behind Stapleton – who was otherwise solid away from her usual centre-half berth – but her chip tailed wide.

Ireland continued to absorb pressure on the restart, with clear-cut chances few and far between at both ends. Retiring Italian captain Sara Gama was given an emotional send-off, while Gleeson rang the changes, turning to Kiernan, Lucy Quinn and Amber Barrett to make things click in the final third.

🇮🇹 0-0 🇮🇪

Borderline offside denies Leanne Kiernan a wonderful team goal



📱Live updates https://t.co/mCg39CwpzB

📺Watch live https://t.co/58N1nTXdAZ pic.twitter.com/dQLbpIQPYz — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 23, 2024

After patches of positive Irish build-up play, it all came together in the 74th minute — only for the offside flag to cruelly deny Kiernan her first international goal since 2018.

It was a tight call, as the Liverpool striker side-footed home Barrett’s delivery after superb work from the Donegal striker and Payne down the right. There was no VAR in play.

Italy had an even better chance to decide matters eight minutes later. Michela Catena will be kicking herself, having done all of the hard work only to blaze over:

🇮🇹 0-0 🇮🇪

Catena blazes over after being presented with the best chance of the match

📱Live updates https://t.co/mCg39CwpzB

📺Watch live https://t.co/58N1nTXdAZ pic.twitter.com/erMZW8Sh2D — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 23, 2024

The hosts kept knocking on the door down the home straight, but Ireland held firm and will bounce onto Tuesday’s clash against Wales at Tallaght Stadium with a spring in their step.

Then it’s on to European Championship qualifiers in March, with the draw taking place Tuesday week.

ITALY: Katja Schroffenegger; Sara Gama (Elisa Bartoli 50), Cecilia Salvai, Elena Linari; Elisabetta Oliviero, Aurora Galli (Arianna Caruso 76), Giulia Dragoni (Barbara Bonansea 86), Giada Greggi (Severini 76); Benedetta Glionna (Agnese Bonfantini 65), Martina Piemonte, Cristiana Girelli (Michela Catena 65).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne (Aoife Mannion 91), Caitlin Hayes, Niamh Fahey, Katie McCabe; Jess Ziu (Abbie Larkin 69), Jessie Stapleton (Lily Agg 69), Megan Connolly, Izzy Atkinson (Leanne Kiernan 61); Ruesha Littlejohn (Lucy Quinn HT); Kyra Carusa (Amber Barrett 61).

Referee: Emanuela Rusta (Albania).