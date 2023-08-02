Farrell set to shake things up for Ireland's clash with Italy

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell is expected to give opportunities to several fresh faces in Saturday’s World Cup warm-up Test against Italy in Dublin [KO 8pm, RTÉ].

Farrell had a healthy squad to pick from this week, with the IRFU reporting that captain Johnny Sexton is the only player in a 42-man group not available due to his three-game suspension.

That means Ireland have had a wide range of selection options for their first game of the summer and it appears Farrell will opt to shake his team up after settled and consistent selections during the Six Nations this year.

Ireland assistant coach Paul O’Connell indicated yesterday that they hope to give all available players a chance to play in the three warm-up games against Italy, England, and Samoa, with the opportunities beginning this weekend.

Farrell is due to announce his final 33-man World Cup squad on Monday 28 August, two days after the Samoa clash, meaning the race for the last few spots is about to heat up.

Munster scrum-half Craig Casey could be in line for just his third Test start this weekend against Italy as Farrell looks to add to the Limerick man’s experience.

Jamison Gibson-Park is the first-choice starter at scrum-half, while Conor Murray was excellent during the Six Nations when the former was injured. Casey made three appearances in that campaign, impressive off the bench against France before starting alongside Ross Byrne against Italy.

It remains to be seen if Casey rekindles that halfback pairing with Byrne, but Ireland will have been tempted to partner him with Munster team-mate Jack Crowley, who finished last season superbly as he helped the province to URC glory.

With Sexton suspended, both Byrne and Crowley will get plenty of time to show their ability in the warm-up games, while the uncapped Ciarán Frawley is another option at out-half.

There are lots of players in Farrell’s 42-man squad who didn’t feature much or at all in the Six Nations and would dearly love the chance to shine this weekend.

Munster back row Gavin Coombes, Connacht’s Cian Prendergast, Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale, Leinster lock Joe McCarthy, and the versatile Jimmy O’Brien are among them.

O’Brien appears to be the second-choice behind Hugo Keenan at fullback, meaning Farrell may use this chance to give five-times capped O’Brien his second start in the number 15 shirt.

The Ireland boss is likely to include plenty of experience in his selection too, with Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan among the more tried-and-trusted figures set to be involved at the Aviva Stadium.

There are four uncapped players in Farrell’s wider squad – Tom Stewart, Osborne, Calvin Nash, and Frawley – all of whom will be eager to get a chance to impress.

Ireland are due to announce their matchday 23 at 2pm tomorrow.