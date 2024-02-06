World Rugby announce referee change for Ireland-Italy game on Sunday

LUKE PEARCE HAS been announced as the referee for Ireland’s Six Nations game against Italy on Sunday, in a change from the original officiating plan.

Pierre Brousset has been forced to withdraw through injury, prompting the World Rugby announcement this afternoon that Welsh-born referee Pearce will officiate.

Pearce has previously taken charge of Ireland games including the meeting with Scotland at Murrayfield last March, the tie at home to New Zealand in November 2021 and the Six Nations game against France in February 2021.

Ireland enter the game off the back of last Friday’s superb 38-17 victory away to France in Marseille, while Italy narrowly lost Saturday’s opener in Rome against England, 27-24.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday is 3pm.