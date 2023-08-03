Crowley at out-half for Ireland as lock McCarthy gets first Test start

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has named Munster’s Jack Crowley at out-half for Saturday’s opening World Cup warm-up Test against Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin [KO 8pm, RTÉ].

22-year-old Leinster man Joe McCarthy gets his first Ireland start in the second row, while Ciarán Frawley, Tom Stewart, and Calvin Nash are set for their Test debuts off the bench.

With captain Johnny Sexton suspended for all three warm-up games, Crowley gets first shot in Ireland’s number 10 shirt. Fellow out-half Ross Byrne is not involved this weekend, with Frawley providing out-half cover.

This will be Crowley’s fourth Ireland cap and just his second Test start. He is partnered in the halfbacks by Munster team-mate Craig Casey, who makes his third Ireland start.

Farrell’s experimental selection also sees Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale making his return on the left wing, having last played for Ireland in 2021. Jimmy O’Brien gets sixth Ireland cap at fullback, while 35-year-old Keith Earls is on the right wing after missing the Six Nations through injury. Earls will win his 99th Ireland cap.

There’s a powerful midfield pairing of Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw, the latter at outside centre.

Up front, Farrell has handed McCarthy his first Test start, with the Leinster man having made his debut off the bench against Australia last autumn. He partners the experienced Iain Henderson in the second row, with Henderson captaining the side.

A strong Irish back row sees Caelan Doris wear Ireland’s number seven shirt for the first time, with Jack Conan at number eight and the explosive Ryan Baird making his maiden start at blindside flanker, with his three previous starts coming in the second row.

The Irish front row is made up of Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole, making just his second Test start, and the experienced pair of Rob Herring and Dave Kilcoyne.

An exciting Ireland bench includes the uncapped 25-year-old Leinster back Frawley, 22-year-old Ulster hooker Stewart, and 25-year-old Munster wing Nash. Connacht pair Cian Prendergast and Caolin Blade are also among the replacements.

Ireland (v Italy):

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Keith Earls

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Iain Henderson (captain)

5. Joe McCarthy

6. Ryan Baird

7. Caelan Doris

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Cian Healy

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Tadhg Beirne

20. Cian Prendergast

21. Caolin Blade

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Calvin Nash

Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].