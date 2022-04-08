Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 8 April 2022
Advertisement

Parsons starts as Ireland make four changes for Italy clash in Cork

19-year-old back row Aoife Wafer is set for her Test debut off the Irish bench.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 8 Apr 2022, 1:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,178 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5733606
Parsons is back on Ireland's left wing.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Parsons is back on Ireland's left wing.
Parsons is back on Ireland's left wing.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

BEIBHINN PARSONS HAS been restored to the Ireland Women team to face Italy on Sunday in Cork [KO 5pm, RTÉ2] as Greg McWilliams’ side look for their first win of the Six Nations.

20-year-old wing sensation Parsons was used off the bench in the defeats to Wales and France but now returns in the number 11 shirt in one of the four changes McWilliams has made to his starting XV for the clash at Musgrave Park.

Fullback Eimear Considine drops out of the matchday squad altogether as Lucy Mulhall shifts to the number 15 shirt to make room for Parsons on the left wing.

Meanwhile, Kathryn Dane comes in for Aoibheann Reilly at scrum-half, Hannah O’Connor replaces Brittany Hogan at number eight, and Christy Haney gets her first Test start at tighthead prop in place of Katie O’Dwyer.

Aoife Doyle comes onto the Irish bench, which also includes uncapped 19-year-old back Aoife Wafer, a product of Enniscorthy RFC who now plays with Blackrock.

Ireland (v Italy):

15. Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC/Leinster) 3 caps
14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 8
13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 8
12. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 9
11. Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 17
10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 18
9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 20

1. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster) 19
2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster) 8
3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 1
4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) 24 (captain)
5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby) 7
6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) 12
7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby) 16
8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 9

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 10
17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 3
18. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 7
19. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 9
20. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 0
21. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 2
22. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 11
23. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 7

Referee: Sara Cox [RFU].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie