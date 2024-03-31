Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Ireland v Italy, Women's Six Nations

Kick-off at the RDS is 3pm.
0
1.7k
29 minutes ago

5 minutes ago 2:24PM

Team news

And here’s how the opposition line out. They lost to defending champions England last time out.

Italy

  • 15. Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi
  • 14. Aura Muzzo
  • 13. Beatrice Rigoni
  • 12. Emma Stevanin
  • 11. Alyssa D’Inca
  • 10. Veronica Madia
  • 9. Sofia Stefan
  • 8. Ilaria Arrighetti
  • 7. Francesca Sgorbini
  • 6. Sara Tounesi
  • 5. Giordana Duca
  • 4. Valeria Fedrighi
  • 3. Sara Seye
  • 2. Vittoria Vecchini
  • 1. Silvia Turani

Replacements:

  • 16. Laura Gurioli
  • 17. Gaia Maris
  • 18. Lucia Gai
  • 19. Isabella Locatelli
  • 20. Beatrice Veronese
  • 21. Alessandra Frangipani
  • 22. Francesca Granzotto
  • 23. Beatrice Capomaggi. 
15 minutes ago 2:14PM

Team news

Ireland co-captain Sam Monaghan returns to the XV in a major boost.

The second row is one of four changes, with Dannah O’Brien, Grace Moore and Enya Breen all starting this afternoon.

sam-monaghan-arrives-ahead-of-the-game Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland

  • 15. Lauren Delany
  • 14. Katie Corrigan
  • 13. Eve Higgins
  • 12. Enya Breen
  • 11. Béibhinn Parsons
  • 10. Dannah O’Brien
  • 9. Aoibheann Reilly
  • 1. Linda Djougang
  • 2. Neve Jones
  • 3. Christy Haney
  • 4. Dorothy Wall
  • 5. Sam Monaghan (co-captain)
  • 6. Grace Moore
  • 7. Aoife Wafer
  • 8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements:

  • 16. Sarah Delaney
  • 17. Niamh O’Dowd
  • 18. Sadhbh McGrath
  • 19. Fiona Tuite
  • 20. Eimear Corri
  • 21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe
  • 22. Nicole Fowley
  • 23. Aoife Dalton.
24 minutes ago 2:06PM

Good afternoon, and Happy Easter!

Welcome along to The 42’s live coverage of Ireland v Italy in the 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Scott Bemand’s side opened their campaign with defeat to heavyweights France — and are looking to get off the mark against Italy this afternoon.

Kick-off at the RDS is 3pm, with the game live on RTÉ 2.

We’ll keep you up to date on all the action right here.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     