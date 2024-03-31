LIVE: Ireland v Italy, Women's Six Nations

The IRFU are anticipating a record attendance at the RDS this afternoon, topping the 6,113 crowd that saw Wales beat Ireland in 2022.
✨ RECORD BREAKERS ✨— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 31, 2024
Tickets Sales are over 6,200 for today’s big game in the RDS!!
🎟️ Tickets still available: https://t.co/HcwCx085Go 👈 #IrishRugby #WeAreIreland pic.twitter.com/UPvXvGZmzi
Team news
And here’s how the opposition line out. They lost to defending champions England last time out.
Italy
- 15. Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi
- 14. Aura Muzzo
- 13. Beatrice Rigoni
- 12. Emma Stevanin
- 11. Alyssa D’Inca
- 10. Veronica Madia
- 9. Sofia Stefan
- 8. Ilaria Arrighetti
- 7. Francesca Sgorbini
- 6. Sara Tounesi
- 5. Giordana Duca
- 4. Valeria Fedrighi
- 3. Sara Seye
- 2. Vittoria Vecchini
- 1. Silvia Turani
Replacements:
- 16. Laura Gurioli
- 17. Gaia Maris
- 18. Lucia Gai
- 19. Isabella Locatelli
- 20. Beatrice Veronese
- 21. Alessandra Frangipani
- 22. Francesca Granzotto
- 23. Beatrice Capomaggi.
Team news
Ireland co-captain Sam Monaghan returns to the XV in a major boost.
The second row is one of four changes, with Dannah O’Brien, Grace Moore and Enya Breen all starting this afternoon.
Ireland
- 15. Lauren Delany
- 14. Katie Corrigan
- 13. Eve Higgins
- 12. Enya Breen
- 11. Béibhinn Parsons
- 10. Dannah O’Brien
- 9. Aoibheann Reilly
- 1. Linda Djougang
- 2. Neve Jones
- 3. Christy Haney
- 4. Dorothy Wall
- 5. Sam Monaghan (co-captain)
- 6. Grace Moore
- 7. Aoife Wafer
- 8. Brittany Hogan
Replacements:
- 16. Sarah Delaney
- 17. Niamh O’Dowd
- 18. Sadhbh McGrath
- 19. Fiona Tuite
- 20. Eimear Corri
- 21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe
- 22. Nicole Fowley
- 23. Aoife Dalton.
Good afternoon, and Happy Easter!
Welcome along to The 42’s live coverage of Ireland v Italy in the 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations.
Scott Bemand’s side opened their campaign with defeat to heavyweights France — and are looking to get off the mark against Italy this afternoon.
Kick-off at the RDS is 3pm, with the game live on RTÉ 2.
We’ll keep you up to date on all the action right here.