Ireland's Six Nations game against Italy switched to Dublin to avoid quarantine restrictions

SATURDAY’S WOMEN’S SIX Nations meeting between Italy and Ireland has been moved to Dublin after Italy agreed to give up home advantage in order to allow the game to go ahead.

The sides were set to meet in the Stadio Lanfranchi in Parma this weekend in the third/fourth-place playoff, but Covid-19 quarantine requirements have seen it moved to Donnybrook’s Energia Park (kick-off 12 noon).

Under current Irish policy, Adam Griggs and his squad would have been required to go through mandatory hotel quarantine or an equivalent arrangement on their return from Italy.

However, Italy can be granted an elite athletes’ quarantine exemption from the Irish government to travel to Dublin for the fixture.

“The change has been made as the Ireland team would not have been able to fulfil the current requirement to isolate for 14 days on their return from Italy,” the IRFU confirmed in a short statement.

In respect of world ranking calculations, the match will now be recorded as an Ireland home fixture.

“We wish to really thank the Italian Federation and the Italian Women’s team for accommodating this significant change to their plans by travelling to Ireland instead of playing at home,” Six Nations Rugby CEO Ben Morel.

“Both Italy and Ireland have played some fantastic rugby already in this competition. We’re looking forward to a great match and a brilliant start to Finals Day.”

Italy finished as runners-up in Pool A, bouncing back from their heavy opening defeat against England to secure a comfortable bonus-point win over Scotland.

