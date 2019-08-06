This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joe Schmidt returns to New Zealand due to family bereavement

The Ireland head coach is due back with the squad before Saturday’s warm-up game against Italy.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 1:55 PM
IRELAND ARE PREPARING for their first World Cup warm-up game, against Italy at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday, without Joe Schmidt, after the head coach returned to New Zealand due to a family bereavement. 

Schmidt is due back at the team base in Carton House before the end of the week, but in his absence, Andy Farrell has taken charge of training as Ireland gear up for the visit of Conor O’Shea’s Italy to Dublin [KO 2pm, RTÉ 2].

Joe Schmidt Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Unfortunately, Joe had to go back to New Zealand due to a family bereavement,” scrum coach Greg Feek explained this afternoon.

“On behalf of the team, I’d like to pass on our condolences to Joe and his wider family.”

Farrell, along with Feek, Simon Easterby and Richie Murphy, have overseen Ireland’s first two sessions of the week at Carton House, as the squad come off the back of an intense six-week pre-season block.

“Joe has things in place and that includes the management, particularly the coaches and the players know they’re roles,” Feek added.

“It has been quite seamless in that sense and we all know Joe is on the computer keeping an eye on things as well. That’s the environment we’re in, we’ve got to keep going and prepare for a really important Test match this week.

“Andy has taken the reins and has been doing quite a good job, to be fair to him.”

Following the release of Ultan Dillane and Rory Scannell back to Connacht and Munster respectively, Ireland’s extended World Cup squad is down to 43 players ahead of their warm-up schedule.

Feek added that management have a full complement to select from this weekend.

