Join us for live coverage from the Aviva Stadium as Joe Schmidt’s side ramp up their World Cup preparations.
Liveblog
The pre-match warm-ups are well underway. We’re just over half an hour away from kick-off at the Aviva.
Time for predictions. Which way do you see this game going?
Poll Results:
TEAM NEWS: As for the visitors, Conor O’Shea has named just three of the side that finished the Six Nations against France: Edoardo Padovani switches to fullback, Angelo Esposito is on the wing and 21-year-old centre Marco Zanon are all retained.
The visitors are captained by Benetton second row Dean Budd, former Leinster out-half Ian McKinley must settle for a place on the bench, while there is a return for Matteo Minozzi after a serious knee injury.
Italy:
15. Edoardo Padovani
14. Angelo Esposito
13. Tomasso Benvenuti
12. Marco Zanon
11. Giulio Besigni
10. Carlo Canna
9. Giuglielmo Palazzani
1. Nicola Quaglio
2. Olivero Fabiani
3. Marco Riccioni
4. Allessandro Zanni
5. Dean Budd (captain)
6. Giovanni Licata
7. Maxime Mbanda
8. Jimmy Tuivaiti.
Replacements:
16. Federico Zani
17. Andrea Lovotti
18. Simone Ferrari
19. Marco Lazzardni
20. Renato Giammarioli
21. Calum Bradley
22. Ian McKinley
23. Mateo Minozzi.
TEAM NEWS: There are no late changes to either side, meaning they’ll line up as announced on Thursday. Only Garry Ringrose survives from Cardiff in March, with Munster duo Jean Kleyn and Mike Haley set for first caps, the latter off the bench.
Jordan Larmour, who scored a sensational hat-trick against Italy in Chicago last November, starts at fullback, while Andrew Conway and Dave Kearney — back in the fold after nearly three years in the wilderness — complete the back three.
In midfield, Ringrose partners Chris Farrell and Luke McGrath and Joey Carbery renew their former Leinster half-back pairing.
Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and Andrew Porter require big games in the front row, Kleyn joins the fit-again Devin Toner in the engine room, and captain Rhys Ruddock, Tommy O’Donnell and Jordi Murphy are in the back row.
Ireland:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Andrew Conway
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Chris Farrell
11. Dave Kearney
10. Joey Carbery
9. Luke McGrath
1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring
3. Andrew Porter
4. Devin Toner
5. Jean Kleyn
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. Jordi Murphy.
Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell
17. Cian Healy
18. John Ryan
19. Iain Henderson
20. Tadhg Beirne
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Jack Carty
23. Mike Haley.
The teams have arrived at the Aviva Stadium, including Joe Schmidt, who is back with the squad after spending time in New Zealand after a family bereavement.
Good afternoon and welcome along to the Aviva Stadium for The42‘s live coverage of Ireland’s opening World Cup warm-up fixture against Italy, as the preparations for Japan ramp up a couple of notches.
Not only does Joe Schmidt’s selection smack of this being a high-stakes trial game, but the atmosphere around Dublin 4 has a pronounced pre-season feel to it, as the Horse Show revellers and rugby supporters mingle on this early Saturday in August.
This may be the first game of the season, but the pressure is already on many of the 23 selected by Schmidt, as the race to get a seat on the plane intensifies.
It may seem cruel to say this is now make-or-break territory for a plethora of players, but the reality is that World Cup dreams could be sealed or dashed against Conor O’Shea’s side this afternoon.
There are plenty of fascinating selection sub-plots, not least an international debut for Jean Kleyn two days after becoming eligible, while Andy Farrell — standing in for Schmidt this week — wants to build cohesion and momentum.
Stick with us throughout the afternoon as we bring you minute-by-minute coverage. Kick-off is fast approaching at 2pm.
COMMENTS (3)