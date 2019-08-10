25 mins ago

Good afternoon and welcome along to the Aviva Stadium for The42‘s live coverage of Ireland’s opening World Cup warm-up fixture against Italy, as the preparations for Japan ramp up a couple of notches.

Not only does Joe Schmidt’s selection smack of this being a high-stakes trial game, but the atmosphere around Dublin 4 has a pronounced pre-season feel to it, as the Horse Show revellers and rugby supporters mingle on this early Saturday in August.

This may be the first game of the season, but the pressure is already on many of the 23 selected by Schmidt, as the race to get a seat on the plane intensifies.

It may seem cruel to say this is now make-or-break territory for a plethora of players, but the reality is that World Cup dreams could be sealed or dashed against Conor O’Shea’s side this afternoon.

There are plenty of fascinating selection sub-plots, not least an international debut for Jean Kleyn two days after becoming eligible, while Andy Farrell — standing in for Schmidt this week — wants to build cohesion and momentum.

Stick with us throughout the afternoon as we bring you minute-by-minute coverage. Kick-off is fast approaching at 2pm.